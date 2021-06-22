Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

De Blasio criticizes ‘opportunistic’ Garcia-Yang mayoral alliance

By Patrick Adcroft
NY1
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio on Monday night chided the last-minute alliance of mayoral candidates Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang after they campaigned together over the weekend. “I think in the end you’ve got everyone doing their last-minute machinations and, you know, the people are going to decide tomorrow,” de Blasio told NY1 political anchor Errol Louis during his weekly “Mondays with the Mayor” interview on “Inside City Hall.”

www.ny1.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Louis
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Ny1 Political#New Yorkers#Democratic#Spectrum News#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Google
Related
New York City, NYbondbuyer.com

Stringer sues de Blasio over emergency contracting order

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over the use of COVID-19 procurement-related emergency powers. In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Stringer called for a return of regulations that require oversight by his office on city spending. On March 17,...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Brad Lander backs Stringer suit to restore de Blasio spending review

Councilman Brad Lander, who will be the city’s next comptroller after winning the Democratic primary, on Thursday backed the current office holder’s effort at forcing Mayor Bill de Blasio to restore normal checks on City Hall spending — which have been suspended since the pandemic’s beginning. “We need to restore...
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

De Blasio urges Eric Adams to ‘challenge’ Cuomo if elected mayor

Mayor de Blasio wants Eric Adams to follow in his footsteps. If he takes over the reins at City Hall as expected next year, Adams should be willing to take an adversarial stance against Gov. Cuomo, de Blasio said Thursday in his first extensive public remarks on the Brooklyn borough president’s victory in the Democratic mayoral race.
New York City, NYNY1

De Blasio scales back 'Hometown Heroes' parade

The Canyon of Heroes will come alive for the first time in two years Wednesday at a ticker-tape parade to honor the city’s front-line workers who helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But the heat is forcing some changes to the event that is expected to draw thousands of participants to...
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

Eric Adams, the vegan ex-cop set to become New York's second Black mayor

Ex-cop Eric Adams, who fought racial discrimination within the police, is poised to become New York's second Black mayor, tasked with leading the city's post-pandemic recovery amid a rise in gun violence. - Racial justice - In 1995, he co-founded "100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care," an advocacy group designed to fight against racism in the police and which still exists today.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Announces Changes to Hometown Heroes Parade Amid Local Heat Advisory

NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced modifications to tomorrow’s Hometown Heroes parade amid high temperatures and heat indices expected throughout the day. The parade to honor essential workers and celebrate the Summer of NYC will continue as scheduled. However, the ceremony at City Hall Plaza will be cancelled to keep New Yorkers safe from the heat. At the conclusion of the parade, the Mayor and First Lady will cheer marchers to applaud New York City’s hometown heroes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Eric Adams declared winner of NYC Democratic mayoral race

Eric Adams declared victory in the city’s Democratic mayoral race Tuesday after holding on to a razor-thin lead in a pivotal new tally of votes, putting him on track to become just the second Black mayor in Big Apple history after running a centrist campaign heavily focused on crime-fighting. Adams, Brooklyn’s current borough president and a retired NYPD captain, led former sanitation ...
New York City, NYNew York Post

The de Blasio-Corey Johnson ‘vanity budget’

Call it $98.7 billion in proof that lame ducks only care about themselves, as Mayor Bill de Blasio and Speaker Corey Johnson finalized a record city budget that serves their needs at New York’s long-term expense. The so-called “Recovery Budget” will leave a mind-boggling $12 billion gap through 2025 for...
Brooklyn, NYNewsweek

Bill de Blasio Booed at Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was booed by several spectators when he took to the stage at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in the city. The annual event, which took place in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on Sunday July 4, was attended by de Blasio, 60, who announced the winner of the women's competition while wearing a hot dog hat.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Incompetent de Blasio team whiffs on $1 billion Bronx boost

If you thought Mayor de Blasio’s inept governance of our city couldn’t get any worse in his  administration’s waning days, think again. A consortium of businesses working with the New York Yankees handed the city a $1 billion development plan for a blighted South Bronx neighborhood, and the geniuses in City Hall have all but killed it.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Kathryn Garcia could win the NYC Democratic mayoral primary

New York City's Democratic mayoral primary race is far from over. The city is taking a long time to figure out who has won under the new ranked choice voting system. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had about a 10-point lead over civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia when initial first choice preferences were announced on June 23.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

DC 37 Among Unions Blasting de Blasio For Killing Pension Break

Mayor de Blasio’s decision to pull the plug on an early-retirement incentive for civilian city workers that had been authorized by state officials in April, was blasted by union leaders June 30 as being disrespectful to their members who risked their health during the pandemic to serve the city. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy