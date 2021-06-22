Cancel
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Says She Is Sorry After An Old Video Shows Her Mouthing A Racist Slur

 17 days ago

Pop star Billie Eilish is apologizing for mouthing a racist slur, responding to questions raised by an old video of her that quickly went viral on TikTok. Eilish says she is "being labeled something that I am not," after critics said her actions were insensitive at best and racist at worst.

Billie Eilish
Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album. The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Billie Eilish's 'NDA' arrives Friday

Billie Eilish is readying for the release of her new song "NDA," and accompanying music video at the end of the week. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Billie Eilish. forthcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which will be available beginning July 30....
Music1063radiolafayette.com

New Billie Eilish Music On The Way!

Billie Eilish announced on her official Twitter account that her new song “NDA” and the accompanying music video will debut this Friday, July 9th. Fans of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer won’t have to wait long to hear her new album because “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Next 'Happier Than Ever' Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project with another single. On Friday (July 2), Eilish posted a contorted image of her face to reveal her next single, and she's not keeping her lips sealed about it. Titled "NDA," the song will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.
MusicVulture

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, “Lost Cause,” Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding Billie, albeit still blonde. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in ‘NDA’

“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.
Posted by
Nicole Sudjono

How Billie Eilish Dominates The World

The teenager talks less and jumps to action. “Billie Eilish @Pukkelpop 2019” by crommelincklars, Flickr is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Just recently, Billie is going to release her new single "Happier than Ever". Let's reflect on the things she had worked hard for to this day because I believe it's really inspiring.
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish book captures a well-documented life

The new Billie Eilish book project could not be any more “of the moment.” At the same time, it could not be any more old-fashioned. Leave it to the crafty 19-year-old pop singer/songwriter to pull off such an oxymoronic feat. What feels most current is the multimedia presentation of “Billie...
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Singer in Pain After She Slams Her Family in Court

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is speaking out after the singer made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday. During the hearing, the pop star, 39, said she "didn't know" that she could petition her conservatorship - which she was first placed under in 2008 - to end, that the past 13 years under it have been "demoralizing" and that she would like "to sue" her family for their part in it.
MusicPosted by
People

SZA Says She 'Could Either Decide to Be a Farmer or Keep Making Music' After Her Forthcoming Album

Ahead of her In Bloom concert with luxury liquor brand Grey Goose, SZA speaks to PEOPLE about her future in the music industry, mental health and her "driving force." Her upcoming album, featuring recent single "Good Days" and "Shirt," an unreleased track teased at the end of her "Good Days" music video, will "start fresh, putting into perspective my sound and confidence," the 30-year-old tells PEOPLE. "This is who I am as an artist."

