Today is the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's album Blue. Brandi Carlile, a huge fan of Joni's who has performed Blue in its entirety for the icon, may have said it best in a tweet: "Where would any of us be without Joni Mitchell? Where would any of us be without 'Blue'? Happy 50th birthday to the concept of power in vulnerability and thank you Joni for the greatest album of all time."