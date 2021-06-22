Premiere: Sarah Walk Shares New Live Version of “same road”
Following her 2020 sophomore album, Another Me, singer/songwriter Sarah Walk is back this week with her new EP, Simply. Walk’s latest work features reinterpreted, stripped-back versions of choice highlights from Another Me, along with a handful of new songs and even a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” paying tribute to her fellow Minneapolis native Prince. She most recently shared her new sparse version of “same road” and now is back with an accompanying live performance of the track, premiering with Under the Radar.www.undertheradarmag.com