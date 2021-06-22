Premiere: Sarah Walk Shares New Live Version of “same road”

The Beach Boys are thrilled to share an unreleased live version of fan favorite “Susie Cincinnati” as the next preview to their forthcoming new box set, Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, due August 27 via Capitol/UMe. Written and sung by Al Jardine, the rollicking, horn-laden performance was recorded nearly 45 years ago at a legendary stadium concert in Anaheim, Calif. on July 3, 1976 that heralded the return of Brian Wilson to the live stage for his first full show with The Beach Boys in many years, part of the “Brian’s Back” publicity campaign that also signaled his return to the studio and the release of the group’s new 15 Big Ones album, celebrating 15 years of the band. At this famed concert, The Beach Boys band was augmented with a full horn section and the brass gives “Susie Cincinnati” a whole new edge. Originally released in 1970 as the B-side to Sunflower standout, “Add Some Music To You Day,” the song was remixed for 1976’s 15 Big Ones. “Susie Cincinnati” (Live) is available to stream and download now.