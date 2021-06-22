Lando Norris looking forward to that ‘special’ British GP feeling

After the safety car period in the last Austrian race, there was an exciting battle between Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez for second position until they reached Turn 4. At this point, the Briton had blocked the path of his rival, leaving him with no space and no opportunity for him to continue this battle. With this maneuver and, to avoid contact between the two, the Mexican had to go to the gravel trap causing him to fall to the tenth position. However, this event was repeated later with different protagonists, this time between Pérez and Leclerc. In the end, Race Direction had penalized 5 seconds for each action.