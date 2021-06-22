Cancel
Lando Norris looking forward to that ‘special’ British GP feeling

By Motor Sport
motorsportmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLando Norris is approaching his fourth Formula 1 race at Silverstone but this has the potential to be his finest yet. Here he reveals how he’ll tackle his favourite section.

www.motorsportmagazine.com
MotorsportsSkySports

Styrian GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris star, George Russell suffers heartbreak

Quite possibly the most dominant weekend of Max Verstappen's F1 career and quite possibly the weekend where the Dutchman became the true favourite for the 2021 championship. Verstappen looked faster than any other driver from Friday practice right through to his slightly controversial tyre burnout across the finishing line - and the Dutchman was afforded that winning celebration after converting his 0.2s qualifying advantage into a comfortable race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

Verstappen’s advantage was so great that he had enough time to pit for a second time and put the fastest lap bonus point target out of sight for the rest, while Bottas benefitted from being allowed by Hamilton in a Mercedes team order and Norris got by too to claim a podium despite picking up a penalty for an early incident with Sergio Perez.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Norris "took quite a few risks" to reach front row for F1 Austrian GP

The McLaren driver will join polesitter Max Verstappen on the front row for Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, where he has vowed to attack the Red Bull driver if an opportunity presents itself, despite the championship leader being expected to have a significant race pace advantage following his commanding victory in last weekend’s Styrian GP, where Norris was fifth.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lando Norris Scores Podium Finish In Austria

Lando Norris has scored a fine third-place finish in Austria, overcoming a harsh five-second penalty to pass seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with 18 laps to go, to take yet another podium in his impressive 2021 FORMULA 1 season.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lando Norris keeps on winning admirers in F1 - with McLaren driver praised by Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton after a scintillating drive to finish third at Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris received the plaudit he deserved on Sunday — from the legend looming large in his mirrors. For an early chunk of the Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton pursued the 21-year-old McLaren man waiting for him to make a mistake. It didn't transpire as Norris defended well when he...
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lando Norris: ‘I Took Quite A Few More Risks’

After delivering his best ever qualifying result in F1 – a P2 – and his teams best qualifying performance in nine years, Lando Norris spoke of how he ‘took quite a few more risks’ on his way to such a stellar lap time that saw him finish ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, as well as both Mercedes drivers.
MotorsportsESPN

Lando Norris 'not getting too giddy' after Austrian GP high

Lando Norris has cautioned against soaring expectations for his home British Grand Prix after putting McLaren back on the Formula One podium in Austria on Sunday. For the third time this season the 21-year-old finished third. He started on the front row for the first time in his career and was voted Driver of the Day by fans.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Some drivers arrive in Formula 1 thrillingly complete. Others are still on what’s known in modern media-saturated parlance as “the journey”. For every Lewis Hamilton – podium finisher in his first grand prix, polesitter and winner of his sixth – there are dozens  of other slower-burning talents who had to  feel their way carefully towards becoming  the finished article.
MotorsportsESPN

Lando Norris annoyed at penalty, calls Sergio Perez move 'a bit stupid'

Lando Norris felt he was denied second position at the Austrian Grand Prix by the penalty handed to him after an early on-track fight with Sergio Perez. Norris was defending from Red Bull's Perez at Turn 4 when the Mexican driver ran wide across the gravel. The stewards said Norris had forced Perez off the track, although there was no contact, and gave him a five-second time penalty which dropped him behind Valtteri Bottas at the pit stops.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

Lando Norris says competing against Mercedes and Red Bull during Formula 1’s Austrian events made him realise “it’s not like they’re not raceable”, while responding to Lewis Hamilton’s in-race compliment. Hamilton and Norris fought over second place during the opening stint of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red...
Motorsportstheclevelandamerican.com

Timo Glock, on the Norris-Pérez incident: “It is fair to give your opponent space and that he can overtake”

After the safety car period in the last Austrian race, there was an exciting battle between Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez for second position until they reached Turn 4. At this point, the Briton had blocked the path of his rival, leaving him with no space and no opportunity for him to continue this battle. With this maneuver and, to avoid contact between the two, the Mexican had to go to the gravel trap causing him to fall to the tenth position. However, this event was repeated later with different protagonists, this time between Pérez and Leclerc. In the end, Race Direction had penalized 5 seconds for each action.

