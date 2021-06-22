More Asset Management M&A Is Coming

Asset and wealth management M&A is expected to continue with strong momentum for the rest of the year. In PwC’s 2021 midyear outlook for the sector, expected to be published Tuesday, the advisory firm noted that there has been “a flurry of deal activity” in the first half of the year with large transactions, such as the $2.1 billion sale of Wells Fargo’s asset management division and Macquarie’s $1.6 acquisition of Waddell & Reed. In the next six months, PwC analysts expect asset management and wealth deals to continue on this upward trend, attributing future activity to pre-existing wealth management deal momentum, increased emphasis on environmental, social, and governance investing strategies, and continued “innovation” through mergers and acquisitions.