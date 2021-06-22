Cancel
Economy

More Asset Management M&A Is Coming

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsset and wealth management M&A is expected to continue with strong momentum for the rest of the year. In PwC’s 2021 midyear outlook for the sector, expected to be published Tuesday, the advisory firm noted that there has been “a flurry of deal activity” in the first half of the year with large transactions, such as the $2.1 billion sale of Wells Fargo’s asset management division and Macquarie’s $1.6 acquisition of Waddell & Reed. In the next six months, PwC analysts expect asset management and wealth deals to continue on this upward trend, attributing future activity to pre-existing wealth management deal momentum, increased emphasis on environmental, social, and governance investing strategies, and continued “innovation” through mergers and acquisitions.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

US Bancorp Snaps Up PFM’s Asset Management Arm

American bank holding company U.S. Bancorp (USB) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PFM Asset Management LLC. The acquisition will be carried out through U.S. Bancorp Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. The financial terms of the deal, which is likely to close in...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

DeFi on Solana: Solrise raises $3.4M for non-custodial asset management

Solrise Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for the Solana network, has successfully concluded a $3.4-million raise for its non-custodial asset management platform, offering further evidence that the venture capital world continues to seek broad exposure to the digital asset market. Some of the biggest venture capital names in blockchain...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 5 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 483.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,175,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,175,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Majedie Asset Management Ltd: Form 8.3 - WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Regulators to Tighten Scrutiny of Asset Managers to Stop 'Greenwashing'

LONDON (Reuters) - Global securities regulators have proposed a stricter approach to preventing asset managers from 'greenwashing' or overstating the climate-friendly credentials of their products to investors. IOSCO, which groups securities regulators from the United States, Europe and Asia, set out how regulators can better protect investors from greenwashing and...
Healthstjohnsource.com

Territory East Asset Management, LLC

Territory East Asset Management, LLC, a participant in the Virgin Islands Economic Development Incentive Program of the US Virgin Islands, has a procurement requirement to purchase goods and services locally in the Virgin Islands to the maximum extent practicable and regularly purchases the following types of goods and/or services:. Cellular...
Economyirei.com

Macquarie Asset Management launches fund

Macquarie Asset Management and Wilshire Advisors have launched Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund, a first-of-its-kind offering, that is available for accredited investors, providing efficient access to an institutional-quality diversified private markets portfolio, including private equity, private credit, alternative yield and private real assets. “The launch of Delaware Wilshire Private Markets...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Asset Managers Suddenly Become Bitcoin Bulls At The CME

With bitcoin prices briefly dipping below $30,000 on Tuesday and various investors seeing a downslide to possibly $20,000, a growing number of asset managers have begun betting on a short-term rise on the cryptocurrency at the CME. The latest CFTC data for Jun 15 shows asset managers having 517 long...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Citigroup launches a digital asset unit within its wealth management division

Wall Street giant Citigroup has officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. The firm announced Thursday morning the new group, dubbed Digital Assets Group, which will sit within its wealth management division, Citi Global Wealth Investments, according to the memo.
MarketsStamford Advocate

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 43 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Block.one & Cryptology Asset Group Lead $7.5M Seed Investment In Chintai

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a Singapore-based company that uses blockchain technology to modernize capital markets, announced today it has received $7.5M in seed financing from multiple prominent industry-leading funds, including lead investor Block.one, Cryptology Asset Group, Collective Capital, PEER Venture Partners, and Chimera Wealth. Chintai will use the funds to enable compliant tokenization of traditional financial assets on its blockchain network.
New York City, NYswfinstitute.org

The Colony Group Buys New Providence Asset Management

Boston-based The Colony Group, LLC is a U.S. fee-only wealth and business management firm. The Colony Group signed a deal to buy New Providence Asset Management LP, a New York City-based investment advisory company overseeing US$ $2.8 billion in client assets as of the end of March 2021. As of March 31 2021, The Colony Group had US$ 13 billion in regulatory assets under management.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Circle to launch API to manage crypto assets

• Circle wants to launch a new API for all companies using transfer service accounts. • Circle wants companies to manage their cryptocurrencies, especially USDC stablecoins. The digital currency company Circle wants to launch a new API for all companies to manage their crypto assets, especially in managing USDC stablecoins....
Economybankingexchange.com

IOSCO Proposes Environmental Guidelines for Asset Managers

National financial regulators should consider setting regulatory and supervisory expectations for asset managers around sustainability-related risks and opportunities, according to a new report by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The organization’s membership – which regulates more than 95% of the world’s securities markets in 130 jurisdictions – said...

