Headquarters Beercade and Black Co-Owner Face Uphill Battle Opening in Pilsen.

The Sister Accord is on a mission to change how girls and women treat, support, and interact. The organization’s goal is to have 1 billion girls and women learn to LOVE themselves and each other. The shift in the mindset comes from mentoring, self-awareness, and leadership development. While Sonia Jackson Myles was working in Corporate America, she gave a speech during President Obama’s first Inauguration. She pondered what she would talk about during the speech and fell asleep. Sonia remembers dreaming about The Sister Accord and woke up and wrote all her ideas down on paper. As she journeyed through her corporate career, she served as a mentor and had several mentees. She had mentees from every continent except Antarctica. Her male mentees had all these dreams and aspirations that they needed help executing. Whereas the female mentees always had drama about other women. She decided she needed to help the ladies sort everything out. She began to think, How do we love ourselves enough? Well, we must learn to love ourselves and then love one another.