Headquarters Beercade and Black Co-Owner Face Uphill Battle Opening in Pilsen.
Chireal Jordan is a successful Chicago businessman trying to expand his food and entertainment business into the Pilsen neighborhood. His restaurant, the Beercade, was scheduled to open in 2020 at 917 W. 18th Street. Unfortunately having an established record of success is not enough for the Pilsen neighborhood. Jordan has been in a legal tug of war with the Pilsen area alderman who opposes his business. Pilsen Alderman, Byron Sigcho-Lopez says he is standing with his community amid their concerns of public safety, increased traffic, congestion, and potential unruly patrons.chicagodefender.com