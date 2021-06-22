Black Men Must Put Their Health First.

Men often will not take the time for self-care, physical activity, and mental health, which is concerning because they may end up paying for it in the long run. Participating in physical hobbies, journaling, or getting more sleep are a good start for self-care, but most importantly you need to schedule your annual checkup. While you may not notice or feel as though anything is wrong, a check-up helps rule out any unnoticeable health problems, like high blood pressure, which is treatable, but left unchecked, can lead to heart disease, which is responsible for about one in every four male deaths.