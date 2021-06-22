Cancel
Health

Black Men Must Put Their Health First.

By Shera Strange, Contributing Writer
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many men putting healthcare low on the priority list, June is recognized as Men’s Health Month. Men’s Health month seeks to heighten the awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Early detection is critical for the increased survival rate for treatable conditions and diseases such as Testicular & Prostate Cancer, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Type II Diabetes, and HIV.

Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

