Black Men Must Put Their Health First.
With so many men putting healthcare low on the priority list, June is recognized as Men’s Health Month. Men’s Health month seeks to heighten the awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Early detection is critical for the increased survival rate for treatable conditions and diseases such as Testicular & Prostate Cancer, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Type II Diabetes, and HIV.chicagodefender.com