Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's OT loss to the Islanders in Game 6. I'm guessing that Lightning fans are feeling pretty sour about a number of events that took place in Game Six. An uncalled Scott Mayfield cross-check on Nikita Kucherov that knocked the Lightning star froward out of the game on his first shift. Another uncalled Mayfield cross-check that bloodied Steven Stamkos at the end of the second period. An uncalled Mathew Barzal hook on Alex Killorn that prevented Killorn from closing on Jordan Eberle as Eberle scored the Islanders' first goal. Adding to that sour taste was the fact that Barzal and Mayfield teamed up on New York's tying goal in the third period.