Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Bombing Game of Thrones Audition

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Elizabeth Olsen is easily one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now and her meteoric rise to superstardom has a lot to do with her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But long before Marvel Studios' door came knocking, the WandaVision star originally had her sights set on a different media franchise and that is HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Some of you may not be aware of this fact but Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen 10 years ago.

epicstream.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshazard-herald.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Joins Netflix Feature ‘Strangers’

Sophie Turner has joined the cast for the upcoming Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Netflix feature film, Strangers. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones star has signed up for a small cameo role in the “Hitchcockian dark comedy” that revolves around two girls who form an alliance to go after each other’s bullies. Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes plays alpha it-girl Drew, while Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke stars as beta alt-girl, Eleanor.
Indiana StateCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Star Elizabeth Olsen Says The Movie Is Scarier Than INDIANA JONES

While we may never know what Scott Derrickson had planned for his Doctor Strange sequel, rumours have pointed to it embracing some of the horror vibes from the Sorcerer Supreme's comic book adventures by pitting him against Nightmare. Now, Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is clearly set to take us on a very different sort of adventure.
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments On Controversial Scene

Lena Headey is currently promoting her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, which she's starring in alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, so the series has come up during her recent press tour. While talking with Insider, Headey addressed the season six finale scene in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."
Bell, CAawardswatch.com

Interview: Matt Shakman explains how his work on ‘Webster,’ ‘Just the Ten of Us’ and ‘Game Thrones’ made him uniquely qualified to take on ‘WandaVision’

From the very beginning, it seems director Matt Shakman was destined to helm WandaVision. His acting resume began in the mid 80’s with appearances on such shows as the Saved By The Bell prequel Good Morning Miss Bliss, Just the Ten of Us, Highway to Heaven, and Webster. Mix in a directorial resume which spans such television shows as, The Great (for which he received Emmy and DGA nominations in directing), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Game of Thrones, there isn’t an individual working today who was this qualified to tackle the variety of tones and themes presented in WandaVision.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Recalls Being In Awe Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen When They All Acted Together

A lot of moviegoers were introduced to Megan Fox in 2007’s Transformers, but Fox has been professionally acting since 2001. In fact, her first credited role is in Holiday in the Sun, the direct-to-video movie starring Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen. While nowadays Fox has achieved her own level of notable fame, at the time, she was awestruck at getting to perform with the Full House alums.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Are the Game of Thrones showrunners involved in House of the Dragon?

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss brought Game of Thrones to life. But as beloved as the series was, their work on the final season was universally panned. So now people are wondering: are they involved in the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon?. The short answer is no. HBO...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The actress who was rejected for Game of Thrones and then shone in Marvel

The paper of Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones he was excellently portrayed by Emilia Clarke during all eight seasons of the iconic HBO series. However, the story could have been different because another great actress was about to take her place. Is about Elizabeth Olsen, who confessed that she was rejected for the job at an audition she did before he became the star of Marvel which is today. Will they regret it?
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Game of Thrones Fans Question Why Lena Headey Never Won an Emmy

Lena Headey is trending with Game of Thrones fans praising the actress for her unforgettable performance as Cersei Lannister. This weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the popular episode "The Winds of Winter," which featured what some would say was Cersei's greatest moment in the entire series. Universally acclaimed, that episode is also one of the highest-rated of the show, with a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a very rare 9.9/10 rating on IMDb.
Wylie, TXbleedingcool.com

Love and Death: Lily Rabe Joins Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max Series

HBO Max's upcoming Love and Death has found its fourth lead in American Horror Story star Lily Rabe, starring opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit in the true-crime limited series based on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Written by David E. Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie," Part I & II), all detailing the backstory of a case that caught serious national attention at the time.
Moviesepicstream.com

Kevin Feige is Not Closing Doors For Black Widow's Return

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. With the Black Widow release nearing, the big boss of Marvel Kevin Feige seems to be not ruling out the possibility of the return of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if and when it happens, there is no definitive plan yet as Feige seems to be coy as regards the said topic. For what it is worth, at least, he is not closing doors on her MCU future.
Moviesepicstream.com

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Reportedly Confirmed for She-Hulk Series

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of Netflix's Daredevil series are eager to see what's next for the Man Without Fear now that the rights to the character have reverted back to Marvel. Now, it's safe to assume that Marvel Studios will reboot the character along with his Defenders teammates, potentially ignoring all traces of their Netflix past which is pretty understandable considering they were never canon in the first place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy