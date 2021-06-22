WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Bombing Game of Thrones Audition

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. With the Black Widow release nearing, the big boss of Marvel Kevin Feige seems to be not ruling out the possibility of the return of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if and when it happens, there is no definitive plan yet as Feige seems to be coy as regards the said topic. For what it is worth, at least, he is not closing doors on her MCU future.