WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Bombing Game of Thrones Audition
Elizabeth Olsen is easily one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now and her meteoric rise to superstardom has a lot to do with her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But long before Marvel Studios' door came knocking, the WandaVision star originally had her sights set on a different media franchise and that is HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Some of you may not be aware of this fact but Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen 10 years ago.epicstream.com