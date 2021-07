TORONTO, ON – RamSoft, a leading healthcare IT software and services company, today announced it has taken a majority stake in Meddiff Technologies, an innovative medical imaging solutions company. This acquisition will accelerate RamSoft’s product development by combining the product lines and expertise of Meddiff and RamSoft. It will also expand RamSoft’s customer base in several countries throughout Asia, Middle East, and the United Kingdom. The company will add over 50 employees and a new office location in Bengaluru, India. RamSoft will continue to be headquartered in Toronto, Canada and the company’s management team will be led by President and CEO Vijay Ramanathan. Meddiff will continue to be led by Sanjeev and operate as usual.