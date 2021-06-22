Chris Jones, Democrat, joins 2022 governor's race

Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West received welcoming messages from two of his Republican primary rivals in the race for Governor on Sunday. After West announced his campaign for Governor through a campaign video, former State Sen. Don Huffines and comedian Chad Prarther both issued statements welcoming the former Florida Congressman and party chairman to the race. In Huffines’ statement, he welcomed West to the contest and said he looks forward to the field of candidates making their contrasts with incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott clear to primary voters.