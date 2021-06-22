Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Chris Jones, Democrat, joins 2022 governor's race

Booneville Democrat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine Bluff native Chris Jones has announced that he will run for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 governor’s race. Recently, Jones served as the director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. During his tenure with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Jones worked with students to help them develop technical skills, pair them with mentors and improve their literacy. He was also responsible for organizing members of the hub to make and supply PPE.

www.boonevilledemocrat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Leslie Rutledge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Innovation#Democratic#Ppe#Morehouse College#Mit#Healthcare#Arkansas Works#Republican#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsazpm.org

State Representative Lieberman joins race for governor

State Rep. Aaron Lieberman entered the Democratic gubernatorial primary in June 2021. Aaron Lieberman is joining the Democratic primary for governor. The two-term state representative from Paradise Valley announced his run in a campaign video. He said Arizona has to try “new approaches to education, to health care, to ensuring...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Steve Gaynor joins crowded GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Republican voters just got a fifth choice for governor. Steve Gaynor, who lost a race for secretary of state four years ago to Democrat Katie Hobbs, announced Friday that he is now going after the top slot on the ballot. In a prepared statement, Gaynor sought to position...
Arkansas StatePosted by
5NEWS

Arkansas governor's race could be one for the history books

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas governor’s race is heating up with a total of seven declared candidates. This time around is a historical one, not just because there are so many candidates but also because the people running are diverse. On the Democratic ticket, there are four African American candidates,...
ElectionsThe Amarillo Pioneer

Huffines, Prather Welcome West to Governor's Race

Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West received welcoming messages from two of his Republican primary rivals in the race for Governor on Sunday. After West announced his campaign for Governor through a campaign video, former State Sen. Don Huffines and comedian Chad Prarther both issued statements welcoming the former Florida Congressman and party chairman to the race. In Huffines’ statement, he welcomed West to the contest and said he looks forward to the field of candidates making their contrasts with incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott clear to primary voters.
California StateBakersfield Channel

GOP lawmaker joins recall race targeting California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker is joining the growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is one of Newsom's most vocal critics at the Statehouse and announced on Twitter that he would enter the race. He says he faults the governor for “special interest corruption” and promises to be an antidote to the governor’s “neglectful approach” to governing.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

First debate in Governor’s race still uncertain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first debate between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe is still up in the air, just over two weeks from the traditional start of the debate season here in Virginia. Since 1985, the Virginia Bar Association has hosted the first debate of the general...
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Braz leaving governor’s office to join Murphy re-election campaign

Justin Braz will depart his post as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs to Gov. Phil Murphy today and will join the governor’s re-election campaign as a senior advisor. In that post, Braz is expected to play a leading role in securing a second term for the Democratic governor.
Politicsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Governor Ralph Northam Will Take Your Questions Now

The Virginia governor, 61, on casting his ballot for Dubya, dealing with the red/blue divide, and why Snoop Dogg shouldn’t wait for a call anytime soon. So you voted Republican as recently as George W. Bush for president?. Yes. I went to military school and served eight years active duty....
Politicstalkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson takes reins as National Governors Association chairman

Gov. Asa Hutchinson became the third Arkansas governor to lead the National Governors Association as the group’s summer session closed on Thursday (July 8). Former Governors Bill Clinton and Mike Huckabee have served as NGA chairmen. Hutchinson served as vice-chair of the NGA over the past year. “This is a...
PoliticsWVNews

West Virginia governor announces new general counsel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced a new general counsel, J. Berkeley Bentley. Bentley succeeds Brian Abraham, who became chief of staff earlier this year, the governor's office said. Bentley has been deputy general counsel and senior counsel for policy legislation since April 2019. He...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy