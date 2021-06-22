Chris Jones, Democrat, joins 2022 governor's race
Pine Bluff native Chris Jones has announced that he will run for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 governor’s race. Recently, Jones served as the director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. During his tenure with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Jones worked with students to help them develop technical skills, pair them with mentors and improve their literacy. He was also responsible for organizing members of the hub to make and supply PPE.www.boonevilledemocrat.com