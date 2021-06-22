Students from Livingston Parish attend Southeastern Community Music School Band Camp
CMS HOSTS MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND CAMP – Students from Livingston Parish participated in the Southeastern Community Music School Middle School Band Camp. Participating in the camp are, front row from left, Jaquelyn Olmedo, Roslyn LeBouef, Tyler Kinchen, Colin Puig, Selena Stafford, and Jacob Myers. Back row, from left, are Corey Farris, Jason Myers, Jason Krick, Hailey Cantu, Elizabeth Lane, and Kayla McCluskey.www.southeastern.edu