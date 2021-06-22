Aiming to boost business travel, United eases loyalty program restrictions

As of July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, Canada will begin phase one of easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country. Fully vaccinated Canadians, those registered under the Indian Act and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country without having to quarantine for 14 days. In phase one, however, foreign nationals, unless they already meet an exemption (such as being an international student), will not be exempt from quarantine, the mandatory hotel stay, or day-8 testing. There are also no exceptions for those who are only partially vaccinated.