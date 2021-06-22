Cancel
Aiming to boost business travel, United eases loyalty program restrictions

By Michael B. Baker, Business Travel News
travelweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines has loosened restrictions in its MileagePlus program, a move the carrier hopes will help stimulate business travel demand later in the year. Recent changes have included eliminating blackout dates for all members -- previously, Premier members and qualified co-branded Chase cardholders had no blackout dates, but it has now been expanded program-wide -- and cutting award prices on certain routes.

