Aiming to boost business travel, United eases loyalty program restrictions
United Airlines has loosened restrictions in its MileagePlus program, a move the carrier hopes will help stimulate business travel demand later in the year. Recent changes have included eliminating blackout dates for all members -- previously, Premier members and qualified co-branded Chase cardholders had no blackout dates, but it has now been expanded program-wide -- and cutting award prices on certain routes.www.travelweekly.com