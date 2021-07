For effortless off-roading while nestled in a cocoon of luxury, you can hardly do better than a Land Rover. Although supply-chain issues mean that plug-in hybrid variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport won't be returning for 2022, the Land Rover family still provides plenty of choices, including the new Defender V8. The company has just revealed the 2021 and 2022 model year updates for its entire lineup. As there are many individual changes for each model, we'll stick to the highlights for the models that span the extensive Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender families.