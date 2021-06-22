Matthew Ashley, MD, JD

Right this moment, expertise has allowed us to move to a fair larger degree of precession with the development of “Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery” or LACS. With the use of a laser, Dr. Roberts is able to chop precise incisions in the eye to take away the clouded eye lens. The laser can also be used to soften the cataract with very precise laser pulses which breaks the cataract up into very tiny pieces. With this use of the laser to soften the clouded cataract permits for a extra gentle removal of the lens therefore much less trauma and strain on the attention. Utilizing a computer guided laser helps automate this complete course of and permits for a real personalized cataract elimination remedy.