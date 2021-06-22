Matthew Ashley, MD, JD
Dr. Matthew Ashley has been named Chief Medical Officer for Centre for Neuro Skills, a leading provider of stroke and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation since 1980. His new role entails overseeing the medical department across all 7 CNS locations in Texas and California. An Austin resident, he will support business development efforts with partners, providers, and insurers. Austin is home to the new CNS facility, a state-of-the-art 17,000-foot clinic that accommodates up to 66 patients.www.bizjournals.com