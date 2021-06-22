Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mysteries of Mental Illness | Preview

wgcu.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMysteries of Mental Illness, airing on PBS in June 2021, explores the story of mental illness in science and society. The four-part series traces the evolution of this complex topic from its earliest days to present times. It explores dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness and gives voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences.

video.wgcu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#The Mysteries#Evolution#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
PBS
News Break
Science
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Connection Between Lyme Disease and Mental Illness in Teens?

Nearly one-third of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder, and 8% of those will become severely impaired. The prevalence of major depressive disorder in adolescents in 2017 was 13.3%, with nearly 75% of those becoming severely impaired. Suicide has replaced homicide as the second most...
TV & VideosTechnician Online

Bo Burnham’s “Inside” emphasizes isolation, struggles with mental illness

Bo Burnham is a former Vine star, YouTuber, comedian and celebrated filmmaker. He’s also the creator of Netflix’s newest comedy special, “Inside.”. Created, directed and produced by Burnham over the course of the last year, “Inside” is less of a comedy special and more of a variety show. The special addresses everything from the perils of the internet to corporate social responsibility, describing Burnham’s self-actualizations upon life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being shot entirely in one room, Burnham manages to create a different setting in each segment by using creative lighting and set design. The special is characterized by 20 stylized songs, set to synth beats and heartfelt ballads alongside abrupt transitions and an almost claustrophobic feel. “Inside” stresses how isolation provided Burnham with the opportunity to create, and the hectic pacing of the special embodies that train of thought.
dakotanewsnow.com

Healing with horses: How horses can help with mental illnesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those with mental illnesses, talking with someone isn’t always the easiest thing to do, that’s why one Brandon Valley couple is using the horse to human connection to help. For some families, like the Bethoney’s, therapy is necessary. “Myself and my four...
Mental HealthPost-Journal

Living Your Best Life With Mental Illnesses

One out of every four individuals will experience a mental health issue each year. Mental health is a part of our overall health and affects all of us in one way or another. Many of us struggle with anxiety or depression ourselves, or we have a child who does, or a parent, or a friend, or all of the above. In my work as a counselor/therapist I work daily with people who struggle with their mental health. Unfortunately there isn’t any one size fits all approach to managing mental health or decreasing symptoms of bipolar disorder, ADHD, etc. The “prescription” for managing mental health is different person to person.
Mental HealthPosted by
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Mental Illness Runs in My Family

“Now, I understand what you tried to say to me and how you suffered for your sanity and how you tried to set them free. They would not listen. They did not know how. Perhaps they’ll listen now . . . Like the strangers that you’ve met; the ragged men in ragged clothes; the silver thorn of bloody rose, lie crushed and broken on the virgin snow.. Now, I think I know what you tried to say to me. How you suffered for your sanity. How you tried to set them free. They would not listen; they’re not listening still. Perhaps they never will.”
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Assumptions About Cannabis and Mental Illness in the Afro-Caribbean Community

Broader culture stereotypes about Afro-Caribbean communities underpinned how psychiatrists understood ‘cannabis psychosis.’. Assumptions that fed into the diagnosis included the increasingly strong links between Afro-Caribbean communities, crime, and violence. 'Cannabis psychosis' illustrates how difficult it can be for historians to disentangle prejudices of societies, institutions, and individuals. The following is...
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Mental Health Can Be Complicated, But There Is Help

The loss of a loved one leads to a multitude of questions and emotions. Among them are the “20-20 hindsight” questions. They “If only I had...” “Why didn't I..?” “Why didn't he (or she)...?”. The survivor's guilt as some call it, can result in a trauma of its own, according...
Santa Barbara, CAnprnsb.org

Mental Wellness Center Partners with PBS to Host Virtual Event for Mysteries of Mental Illness Docuseries

The Mental Wellness Center, in partnership with PBS, is hosting a free virtual event and live panel discussion on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6:00-7:30 PM via zoom. The virtual event will include exclusive preview clips of and conversation about the new PBS documentary series, Mysteries of Mental Illness. Registration is required, to learn more about the event and register, click here.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

Chronic Mental Illness and Hospitalisation

Have you lost all control in your life, or does it feel that way? We need to explore the feelings and thoughts associated with experiencing an inpatient hospitalisation. While not intended to override the guidance of your treatment team. Please discuss the tools here with your clinicians before implementing them and, as always, safety first.
Mental HealthTexarkana Gazette

A letter to my parents about depression and mental illness

There's a story that I need to tell, and I know that it's one that my family should hear first. But every time I've tried to explain these last few years, I couldn't. I wrote down the words and even rehearsed them, but when the time came they withered in my throat.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lawmakers fail those with mental illness

In response to “Bill that aimed to limit police traffic encounters, arrests dies” (June 17): Rooted in racial justice, Oregon House Bill 2002 contained important provisions born out of Disability Rights Oregon’s investigative work that would have helped safeguard the health and safety of people with mental illness. An investigative...
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Exploring links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental illness

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Bipolar Disorder Symptoms?

For people with bipolar disorder, meditation and mindfulness may help with mood, emotional regulation, and stress management over time. For some people with bipolar disorder, meditation may be recommended as an add-on to their treatment plan. Some people living with bipolar disorder are known to. , meaning they may focus...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Jonathan Michel: “Patients really advocated”

Many people are resistant to treatment because of this stigma around mental health. But we need to embrace those who are dealing with this and learn as a community to cope. In highschools around the country; coping and life skills need to be a larger part of the curriculum. Education is how we will impact generations.

Comments / 5

Community Policy