7pm Tuesday on WGCU WORLD | Out in Rural America

By WGCU Public Media
wgcu.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUT IN RURAL AMERICA is a 60-minute film that explores the struggles and joys of being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and gender queer in rural America. Following five stories from the LGBTQ+ community over a six-year period, the film explores the issues of self-doubt, discrimination, acceptance, and small-town and Midwestern LGBTQ+ life from a cultural, social, familial, and religious perspective. OUT IN RURAL AMERICA is not about hate. It is about love, acceptance, and being true to self. It lets viewers understand the distinct challenges of being a part of the LGBTQ+ community in rural America, but more importantly, being accepting of one’s own self and finding their place in their families and the small communities that they will always call home. The goal of OUT IN RURAL AMERICA is through personal stories, to educate people in America, who may not know any “out” gay people, understand the very human issues that people in the LGBTQ+ community face, and help them come to see that they are, in fact, no different than themselves.SHOW MORE.

