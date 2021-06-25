Cancel
Brad McClelland: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Love Island fever is upon us – the popular reality series is about to return for a brand new series.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show is set to welcome a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such star is Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland.

Speaking about is decision to join the show, Brad said: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Brad described himself as “easygoing” and “laidback”, and said that his colleagues would say he “[tries to] make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible”.

It seems like he’ll be in the right place, then.

Brad, who lives with his nan and claims to have never been on a date, enjoys going to the gym and is a coffee drinker.

His Instagram account can be found here , and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here .

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June.

It’ll be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

