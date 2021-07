Splash pads for little kids have gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Navasota has a city pool, but no splash pad. “There has been talk about it, and I think at some point we will get one. You know, of course this year we spent a lot of time and effort getting the pool back after the freeze. At some point we will. But, splash pads are expensive too, and they are gaining in popularity, a lot of cities have them. We have talked about it on multiple occasions,” said City Manager Brad Stafford, during the most recent Grilling Stafford episode.