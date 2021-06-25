Cancel
Best Amazon device deals Prime Day 2021: Amazon Fire stick lite, Ring doorbell alarm system and Kindle deals

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQLu5_0abtwSAp00

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Amazon has it all – and once again, for the sixth year running, its Prime Day shopping bonanza is here.

For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping deals on big-ticket items, with prices slashed on everything from laptops and TVs to games , home appliances , Apple products and fashion .

And there’s good news too for those looking to invest in a new Amazon own-brand device. It’s Amazon’s party, of course, so it’s no surprise that day one saw some excellent savings on Echo speakers , Ring doorbells and Kindle ereaders – and there’s a whole lot more to come.

As the discerning deal hunters we are, we’ve tracked down all the best deals to be had on Amazon’s own cutting-edge tech for day two of the huge 48-hour sale. Whether it’s a new smart speaker, pair of headphones or kindle you’re after, you’ve come to the right place to make a saving.

To make sure you’re always in the know, bookmark this page and keep checking back for all the latest offers. Read on for our handpicked selection of only the top deals.

Best Prime Day deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire sticks and tablets and Ring doorbells

Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3qqn_0abtwSAp00

The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With almost 40 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.

Buy now

Amazon Echo flex: Was £24.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1Aqf_0abtwSAp00

The smallest Echo device you can find, the flex (which is true to its name) intends to be as flexible as possible, plugging into sockets around the house, with added ports for other bits and bobs such as nightlights and motion sensors. Expect all the usual voice control functions, such as controlling other smart tech throughout your home, plus an built-in speaker which connects to external speakers via an aux or Bluetooth.

Buy now

Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eMDV_0abtwSAp00

Newly released, Amazon’s 2nd-generation Echo show 8 has a saving of nearly 30 per cent this Prime Day. In our review of the gadget , our tester said “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. “There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10.” A tablet, speaker, camera and entertainment system all in one, it’s “now the go-to device for those looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo auto: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkXDx_0abtwSAp00

Ask about the news, the weather, make calls, set reminders – or anything else you’d expect from an Alexa-enabled device – while you’re on the road, thanks to this little gadget. With noisy car journeys in mind, it can hear your commands over everything from air conditioning to the roar of the road. And now’s the time to add this one to your basket, as Amazon is selling it for half price.

Buy now

Ring alarm 5-piece kit, 2nd gen: Was £268, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTTwp_0abtwSAp00

Looking to upgrade your home security system? This five-piece kit has everything you need, including a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor cam. We can certainly vouch for the brand which made it into our best video doorbells and best security camera guides.

Buy now

Fire HD 10: Was £159.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNjFe_0abtwSAp00

The Independent ’s technology critic, David Phelan, said that the latest Amazon Fire tablet was “a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life”, in his review of the best tablets . The newest tablet that Amazon has to offer “has a 10in display which makes it easily the biggest of any Amazon tablet and the highest resolution, which also makes it the best Amazon tablet for video playback”. With almost 50 per cent off and over half a million Android apps to download, this is a super deal.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNTLw_0abtwSAp00

Calling all bookworms: you can save more than 30 per cent on Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite this Prime Day. A market leader in ereaders, Amazon’s paperwhite design scored the top spot in our round-up of the best ereaders , with our reviewer praising the “high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” as well as the “elegant” design. “We like the option for free 4G, which is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach,” they added.

Buy now

Echo dot (4th generation), 2-pack + TP-link tapo P100 smart plug: Was £112.97, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lfTT_0abtwSAp00

You’re getting a double deal with this Echo dot bundle. The audio device featured in our best smart speaker guide, where our reviewer said it “is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.” This bundle is a simple and non-invasive tool that lets you control other devices in your home and to connect with others by simply calling Alexa’s name. Plus, you get a bonus smart plug which helps to control your home electronics.

Buy now

Fire HD 8: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGgcV_0abtwSAp00

With a saving of nearly 60 per cent, this deal on the Fire HD 8 tablet is not one to be missed. We reviewed the similar plus model (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk ), with our tester highly rating the tablet as “solid and powerful”. The design boasts up to 12 hours of reading, web browsing and playback time and can be fully charged in under five hours. Thirty per cent faster than Amazon’s older designs, you can enjoy access to apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33J3ix_0abtwSAp00

With crisp vocals and a balanced bass, expect big things from this compact smart speaker, including sleek good looks. A bitesize version of the original echo, we recommended this version in our best smart speaker review, with our tester describing it as “a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”. Enjoy streaming music from the likes of Amazon Music and Apple Music, while voice-controlling your entertainment – ask it to play audiobooks, podcasts and more, and control other smart devices – think thermostats and lights – from one place. You can even make calls without venturing to the phone. At half price, this is a real steal.

Buy now

Echo show 8 (1st generation) + Ring indoor cam: Was £148.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28W3Sq_0abtwSAp00

This bargain bundle is a winner for anyone wanting to kick off their smart home set up. With Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa, built in to both devices, you’ll be able to manage your other smart tech, listen to audiobooks and call friends and family for a chat. Plus, in our review of the latest Echo show 8 2nd gen model, our writer said “you’ll struggle to notice any difference when it comes to the design of the second-generation version” and the first generation model in this bundle. Equally, the first generation model “has the same four-microphone configuration”. If that wasn’t enough smart tech, you can connect the indoor cam included here to your other Ring devices via the Ring app.

Buy now

Blink wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera: Was £99.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqipG_0abtwSAp00

From the brand known for CCTV-style cameras, this water-resistant outdoor model from Blink keeps an eye on your home whatever the weather. It’s also wireless meaning there’s no faffing around with professional installation – set up takes minutes and you can rest easy knowing you’ll receive phone notifications when movement is detected, while if you download the Blink Home Monitor app, you can see, hear and even chat with visitors. In our Blink vs Ring doorbell security camera review , our tester said this outdoor camera “does exactly what you’d expect it to do” and is “perfect for just outside the front door”.

Buy now

Fire stick 4K Ultra HD: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXbDa_0abtwSAp00

Elevate your home entertainment setup and save nearly 50 per cent on Amazon’s streaming device. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best streaming sticks , our reviewer praised it as “easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the stick – that is, it can hide away round the back of your TV.” With access to apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Apple TV, Now TV and Amazon’s own Prime Video, you’ll never be at a loss of what to watch.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq9E4_0abtwSAp00

Amazon’s original Kindle “packs in a lot of tech for a highly competitive price”, according to our reviewer , and it’s currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent on Prime Day. It features an adjustable front light, so you can read comfortably regardless of the lighting, while the glare-free display mimics printed paper. With millions of books at your fingertips, you can take your library with you wherever you go.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlDJd_0abtwSAp00

Reduced by nearly 45 per cent, upgrade your entertainment setup with Amazon’s Fire TV cube. Securing a spot in our round-up of the best streaming sticks , our reviewer said “the latest device from Amazon does everything the other Fire models here can but adds extra features. For a start, there are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love ,’ for instance.” A Bluetooth remote with a built-in microphone is also supplied.

Buy now

Fire HD 8 kids pro: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H48Z5_0abtwSAp00

You can snap up the Fire HD 8 kids pro tablet for half price this Prime Day. Children can enjoy access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more on the device, as well as educational content including from National Geographic and Collins Big Cat. It also allows for video calls and voice notes and comes with a kid-friendly case, parental controls and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids – making it the perfect gift that is both educational and fun.

Buy now

Amazon eero pro mesh wifi router/extender: Was £149, now £97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxsP1_0abtwSAp00

Say goodbye to endless loading times with this high-performing wifi router/extender. Now with 35 per cent off, this modem offers tri-band speed and can connect to your existing router to bring up to 160sq m of fast, reliable wifi to all corners of your home. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best wifi routers for a speedy connection throughout your home . Our reviewer raved about the eero, saying: “Set up is fast and extremely straightforward, and, like the Google Nest wifi, it has a highly useful app. Signal strength is solid and reliable, perhaps the easiest to use of all the routers here.”

Buy now

Blink mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: Was £64.99, now £43.98, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltGL7_0abtwSAp00

Now we are (finally) leaving the house again, it may be time to invest in some new home security devices. Now with 37 per cent off, these 1080p HD indoor, wired security cameras with motion detection and two-way audio mean you can monitor your home day and night. The audio is a really cool function that allows you to remind your house sitter to check the back door from the comfort of your sun lounger, or reassure your puppy that you are coming home soon. Get alerted whenever motion is detected via a simple smartphone app, and customise motion-detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Buy now

Ring spotlight cam battery by Amazon: Was £179, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G9To_0abtwSAp00

The Ring spotlight is perfect for your porch, with its two-way talk system that means you can chat to delivery drivers and teenagers sneaking in alike. You can get notifications straight to your phone whenever motion is detected and you can also activate the siren and LED light strips remotely. If that is not enough the Ring spotlight cam also includes theft protection: if your camera gets stolen, Amazon will replace it for free.

Buy now

