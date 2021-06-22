Cancel
Coronado, CA

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By The Associated Press
 16 days ago

HIGH COURT SIDES WITH EX-ATHLETES IN NCAA COMPENSATION CASE. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has decided unanimously that the NCAA cannot enforce rules limiting education-related benefits that colleges offer to student athletes — things like computers and paid internships. Monday’s ruling will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in those benefits for things including tutoring, study abroad programs and graduate scholarships. The case doesn’t decide whether students can be paid salaries. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA had defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.

