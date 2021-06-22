Test Drive Your Wedding
At Beaches® Resorts in the Caribbean, we make it easy for you to test drive your dream destination wedding with up to two nights in paradise at an exclusive rate of $250 per couple, per night. Choose between three luxury all-inclusive resorts before deciding on your perfect destination wedding plan. The best part? You get to experience our luxurious 5-Star Luxury Included® Resorts in some of the best locations in the Caribbean firsthand. Plus, you'll also receive up to a $600 credit* when you book your wedding group of at least five rooms.destinationido.com