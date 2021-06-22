Cancel
Economy

Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back

By Associated Press
WSAZ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Thousands of Kentuckians can now apply for a waiver that could clear them from having to repay the overpayments included in their unemployment benefits. The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance says it has mailed notices to about 14,000 unemployment claimants. They were identified as having been overpaid in 2020. The state agency says the notice letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form. Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver.

WKYC

Ohioans who received overpayment of unemployment benefits can request waiver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who received an overpayment of unemployment benefits caused by a state error or from their employer can apply for a waiver to keep the benefits. “If a waiver is approved, claimants will not have to pay back funds previously labeled as an overpayment and could receive benefits that were previously withheld due to an overpayment status,” said Matt Damschroder, the director for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
EconomyForbes

States Ending $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Indiana Not Yet Paying Extra Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — People on unemployment in Indiana are going to have to wait a bit to get their extra benefits once again. The state is not yet paying the extra 300 dollars that are part of the enhanced federal unemployment program. An Indianapolis judge last month ordered the state to...
Economywmcactionnews5.com

Unemployment benefits economy impact

Tennessee is offering $250 airfare vouchers to entice visitors to the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says its goal for reopening the bridge is the end of July, but say the safety of workers and the public is their number one priority. State. MPD chief calls on...
POTUSCNN

More jobless Americans are suing to get their pandemic unemployment benefits back

(CNN) — Jobless residents of Maryland and Texas have filed lawsuits in state courts seeking to force their governors to reinstate pandemic unemployment benefits. They join an effort begun by out-of-work Indiana residents, who have yet to see their payments restart despite a court ruling last week ordering the state to continue the benefits.
EconomySlate

Unemployment Benefits Are Definitely Keeping Some People From Going Back to Work

America’s restaurant owners spent much of the spring complaining that they couldn’t hire enough staff, because workers were choosing to stay home and collect unemployment benefits instead. So in May, more than two dozen states, all but one led by Republicans, announced that they would withdraw early from the generous federal jobless aid programs that, among other things, added $300 a week to normal state benefits. Meanwhile, a New York Times survey found that 52 percent of Americans think it’s time to wind the extra benefits down.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Health fears may be holding workers back more than unemployment benefits

COVID concerns and restrictions are more likely to keep out-of-work Americans from looking for a job than the enhanced unemployment benefits, according to two separate studies. “The virus fear is still the main impediment to the economy returning to full strength,” Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, told...

