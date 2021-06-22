The Good Days of Yesteryear
This article is reprinted from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices. With the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 16% YTD through June 17, 2021, the Canadian equity market seems to have put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. In this environment, predictably, the S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index underperformed, up 11% over the same period. One-year volatility levels (no longer capturing the uncontrolled panic at the onset of the pandemic) have dropped significantly across all sectors of the market, and are now back to levels similar to those of February 2020.www.spglobal.com