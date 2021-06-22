The Good Days of Yesteryear

This article is reprinted from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices. The S&P GSCI rose 31.4% in the first half of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500®, which rose 15.2%. The S&P GSCI has more than doubled since hitting an all-time low during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Several commodities have reached new all-time highs this year, as the global economy has reflated, consumer confidence hit pre-pandemic highs in many regions, and supply chains remained disrupted. Aggressive fiscal and monetary support has also buoyed the recovery in industrial commodities prices. But it may not be plain sailing for commodities over the following months; recent flattening of the yield curve in the U.S. and elsewhere would suggest that, at least for now, the inflation trade that has been supporting commodities has lost some of its appeal.