Construction industry is bullish on New York City’s post-pandemic growth - by Andrew Pearl

As New York City begins its reopening phase from the more than a year-long economic shutdown caused by the pandemic, Swinerton, as well as other major construction companies and real estate veterans, are bullish on the city’s growth potential for building services—particularly in the corporate offices sector—and therefore, have recently opened our first New York City office to meet the new challenges.

