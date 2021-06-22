Durst Org. installs smart windows at 825 Third Ave.

The Durst Org. has installed smart windows from View, Inc. at 825 Third Ave., its newly-renovated, 530,000 s/f, 40-story office tower. 825 Third Ave. will be the first office building in New York City to use smart windows that also incorporate View Immersive Experience, a solution that transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens to enable truly immersive communications, content sharing, and user interactions. Smart windows transform the tenant experience by providing more natural light and views, improve human health, and also reduce energy consumption by blocking heat and glare.