Weather committee warns about dangers of lightning

Vindy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Ohioans are encouraged to know what to do before, during and after thunderstorms as the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is promoting this week as National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. According to the National Weather Service, every year, about 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes occurred in the United...

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The affected areas are in and below Crescent Mountain Fire burn scar above and along Twisp River Road. High intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Campers, hikers, and motorists in and below the Crescent Mountain Fire burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Okanogan The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West central Okanogan County in north central Washington * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 606 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mystery Campground, South Creek Campground, War Creek Campground and Poplar Flat Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Austin, TXKBTX.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Austin, Waller counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the potential for additional rain development overnight Thursday and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Austin and Waller counties. This watch will run through 7pm Friday night as a coastal low filters in more tropical moisture and...
Karnes County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Karnes County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Maine StateSun-Journal

Track Elsa’s path as it brings wet weather to Maine

What is now Tropical Storm Elsa is moving towards the Northeast and will enter the Gulf of Maine as an extra-tropical cyclone Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding remains the greatest threat. Generally, 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday and...
Utah StateFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Dangerously hot weather across Utah again Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — A strong ridge of high pressure will bring extremely hot weather through the weekend. A weak weather system passing north of the area will bring breezy winds to northern Utah late today and Friday, leading to an increase in fire danger. SALT LAKE CITY. Thursday: Sunny...
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Weather service: Flash Flood Watch in effect for Nassau County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Nassau County from Thursday night into midday Friday, when Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to blow across the region, bringing with it high winds and steady rain, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is predicting one to three...

