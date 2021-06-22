EP Engineering wins NYSERDA awards for two projects

New York, NY EP Engineering, a leading MEP and fire protection engineering firm, is proud to win the NYSERDA Building of Excellence Awards on two of its projects: 699 St. Marks and Hudson Hill. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) promotes the energy-efficient utilization of renewable resources, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing residents with an affordable energy system. The Building of Excellence Awards recognize the design, construction and operation of low or zero carbon-emitting projects.