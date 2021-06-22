Evolution of Acute Migraine Treatment Guidelines

Dr Randolph Evans, of Baylor College of Medicine, reviews the significant advances that he has witnessed over the past 40 years in treating patients with acute migraine, starting with the first approvals for triptans to recent developments with gepants, ditans, and the emergence of FDA-approved devices. Evans also reflects on the 2010 American Headache Society treatment guidelines that did not support limiting the use of triptans in combination with SSRIs or SNRIs due to concerns over serotonin syndrome. This recommendation has since been confirmed with further evidence that the risk for serotonin syndrome remains low in the combined use of triptans and SSRIs or SNRIs.