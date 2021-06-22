Board of Examiners of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers issues one assisted living facility manager license in zip code 85201 during Q1
The Board of Examiners of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers issued one assisted living facility manager license in the zip code 85201 during the first quarter, according to the State of Arizona. More than 99 percent of Arizona's businesses are considered small with more than 40...azbusinessdaily.com