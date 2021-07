A storage barn caught fire at the Phil Shannon farm in the 1600 block of Eckard Road, just east of Beach Drive, in Hepburn Township, where volunteer firefighters from several communities were dispatched about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Old Lycoming Township Patrolman Dalton Lovell, one of the first on scene, said there was fire visible on one side of the structure as well as a lot of smoke rolling out from under the eaves. Hepburn Township Fire Chief Jeff Tempesco said there appeared to be nothing suspicious about the fire. Cpl. Nicholas A. Loffredo, a state police fire marshal, was at the scene investigating.