Georgia reports 130 virus cases

Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There have been 901,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 18,403 confirmed virus-related deaths – which marks no increase from the previous day – and 2,915 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 54 Monday with public health officials reporting 230,034 cases Sunday.

More than 64,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,901 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.98 million with more than 76,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.