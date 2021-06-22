Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia reports 130 virus cases

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2L7A_0abtbV9100
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There have been 901,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 18,403 confirmed virus-related deaths – which marks no increase from the previous day – and 2,915 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 54 Monday with public health officials reporting 230,034 cases Sunday.

More than 64,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,901 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.98 million with more than 76,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
1K+
Followers
70
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become widely...
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy