Bill Sniffin: It’s Time To Write About Lives Well-Lived And Young Lives Cut Short

As I am writing this, I am prepping for a family vacation to Rehobeth Beach, Delaware. The cotton candy-colored suitcase that my son and daughter-in-law got me as a 60th birthday gift for my trip to Ireland in 2018 is almost fully packed. Swimsuits, shorts, tank tops, hippie-esque cotton dresses, beach towels, and sandals fill its ample space. I am counting the days until we will be lounging on the beach, floating in the pool, and chasing after my 16-month-old full-fledged toddler grandson as he delights in his new surroundings. At the end of last summer, we traveled for a day trip to the Jersey shore where we timidly emerged from our cocoons, decked out in masks on the boardwalk. He dipped his toes in the ocean and played in the sand with the exploratory glee of an able to stand, but not yet walk baby. This year, the face coverings will be worn in restaurants if we choose to venture in. Most of our meals will be prepared in the condo we are renting. Since my son is a self-taught chef, I imagine we will not starve. My son-daughter-in-law and her parents (with brief cameo appearances by her sister and brother) will be together for the first extended period of time. We spend overlapping segments during the shift change in child care and on holidays and birthdays. Hoping we all vacation well together.