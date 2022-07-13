Best Amazon Prime day exercise bike deals: big savings to be had across top brands

Exercise bikes are a fantastic way to get fit without leaving the house, and with many bikes now increasingly interactive, you can even hop on and join in some live virtual racing, ride some of the classic Cols or even take an on demand class.

With most cyclists taking advantage of the warmer and sunny weather, there are great deals to grab on some great exercise bikes before the autumn rush back for grabbing one of the best exercise bikes and smart bikes for an indoor workout, with Amazon is a great place to track them down.

Traditionally, some cyclists would attach their own bike to one of the the best turbo trainers or ride on a set of the best bike rollers . However, if you've got a dedicated space for an indoor bike you can leave set up and ready to go – or have no intention of riding outside – then choosing one of the best exercise bikes is a great choice.

USA Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals

Amazon : 37% off smart bikes + huge discounts on big brands

37% off smart bikes + huge discounts on big brands Jenson USA : Save 20% on Stages SC2 Plus / 14% on Tacx Neo Bike

Amazon : Save over 20% on Echelon, and 30%+ on other brands

Save over 20% on Echelon, and 30%+ on other brands Wiggle : 32% off the Stages indoor bike and more

Smart bikes USA

Tacx Neo Bike Smart: $3199.99 $2751.99 at Jenson USA

Built around the internals of Tacx's flagship Neo 2T indoor trainer, the Bike Smart offers the same ±1% power accuracy, simulation of 25% gradients and different road surfaces – as well as providing an incredibly stable platform for powerful sprinting. View Deal

Stages SC2 Plus: $2648.00 $2118.40 at Jenson USA

This deal comes from another retailer, but it was really too good to pass up. The Stages SC2 Plus was already a great value option with an inbuilt power meter for Zwift connectivity and the ability to adjust for a wide range of heights – perfect for adapting to a whole household. Do take note that this model, like the Stages SB20 exercise bike doesn't automatically adjust the resistance with respect to virtual gradients, you're in control of that. View Deal

Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

The Echelon is one of the direct competitors of Peloton, with is more affordable range of bikes proving very appealing, with this Amazon Prime day exclusive deal cutting the price even more. Coming with a 30-day free Echelon Membership (paid subscription thereafter) the brand say you'll have 3,000 live and on-demand classes to choose from, both on and off the bike. There's a built in screen and 32 levels of magnetic resistance, which will should make the bike a quieter option than a regular spin bike. View Deal

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $1199.00 $759.05 at Amazon

This spin bike comes with one year's membership to the JRNY on-line fitness platform and a full colour screen for a fully interactive spin style bike experience for either taking a on demand class or workout, such as one of the 50 global routes. Compatible with third party apps such as Peloton and Zwift (subject to relevant subscriptions). Alternatively, just go old school and use as a high quality spin bike like the Schwinn Fitness 800IC that we really rated when we reviewed. This is an Amazon Prime exclusive, so you'll need to be proactive to grab the deal! View Deal

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle: $1499.99 $1199.00 at Amazon

NordicTrack have been producing high quality exercise machines since the 1970's, with bikes one of it's latest products, but has already received high praise from within the fitness industry. This Amazon Prime exclusive deal includes a 30-day free iFIT family, which includes live stream and on demand classes for up to five users ($39 a month there after). The large colour screen displays all the usual data, allowing users to Bluetooth in with their own headphones/ speakers. The USP for this exercise bike is that when teaming with the iFIT platform, instructors have remote access to your resistance - ensuring you really get a good workout from home! View Deal

Exercise bikes USA

Exercise Bike Stationary, Indoor Cycling Bike: $869.54 $197.50 at Amazon

This isn't a brand that we have tried or can even recommend, but this Amazon Prime discount looks so huge we had to include it. This massive 77% discount might be questionable, and we certainly wouldn't recommend it for the original price, but for less than 200 dollars, the bike looks to be a pretty decent option. It claims it's suitable for a bigger range of sizes, from 4'5" to 6'4",and up to 350lbs, making this a good home exercise bike for the whole family. View Deal

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike: $199.99 $149.00 at Amazon

This space-saving exercise bike is ideal for those who don't have the space to leave one permanently set up. It comes with an LCD monitor that tracks time, speed, distance, calories burnt and miles. There's also a built-in pulse meter that takes its readings from your hand while you're riding. View Deal

Vigbody Exercise Bike: $286.90 $197.52 at Amazon

With its steel frame and 35lb flywheel the Vigbody bike is built for a stable and realistic riding experience. It's also belt driven, highly adjustable and has an LCD monitor to keep track of your ride data including time, speed, distance and calories burnt. It's easy to adjust resistance for a harder or easier workout. View Deal

Schwinn Recumbent Bike: $699 $469.20 at Amazon

We recently spoke about the benefits of aiming or ride out the saddle every 10-minutes or swop to a recumbent bike for men, so this home trainer option from indoor bike experts Schwinn may have much more appeal than usual! Use straight out the box or team with an on-line app and your own tablet for a more interactive session. Another Amazon Prime exclusive, so you'll need to act swiftly if your thinking of making a purchase. View Deal

UK deals

Smart bikes UK

Stages Cycling Smart Bike Indoor Trainer: £2800 £1899.99 at Wiggle

Here at Cycling Weekly , we loved the Stages Cycling Smart Indoor bike , judging it to be a robust home trainer with a huge amount of adjustability for even the strongest of riders. Just about everything is adjustable and customisable and the electromagnetic fly wheel can take up to a heady 3,000watts and mimic a 25% incline. It's not an Amazon Prime deal, but this Wiggle offer will take some beating. View Deal

Wahoo KICKR Bike Smart Trainer: £3299.99 £2969.99 at Wiggle

It may only be 10%, but it's still a very handy £300 off the price of the Wahoo KICKR Bike Smart Trainer thanks to Wiggle, and we thought the bike was so good that we gave it a Cycling Weekly Editor's Choice Award. It's probably as immersive as you can get with not only the resistance remotely adjusted, but the tilt of the actual bike too. It's a brilliant ride feel, highly interactive with third party apps, such as Zwift and Trainer Road etc (subject to a subscription), but it does lack a tablet mount. Now that there's a decent discount, it seems easier to overlook! View Deal

Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect Exercise Bike: £1698 £1349 at Amazon

Featuring a fully integrated 21.5" HD touchscreen with up to 180degrees rotation, the Echelon EX-5s smartbike is a great option for anyone wanting a whole body workout. Coming with 45 days free Echelon Premier Membership, this Amazon Prime day exclusive deal will give you access to thousands of live and on demand classes, on and off the bike. View Deal

Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike: £1199.00 £749.99 at Wiggle

Another immersive and interactive option from Echelon, but a slightly smaller platform than the EX5 model. Access to the same on-line training classes (for a monthly subscription), on and off the bike, although the screen is smaller and doesn't rotate, but this Wiggle offer will save you a big 37% on the RRP price and if you are happy to compromise, a few hundred on the Echelon Connect EX5 Amazon deal. View Deal

Exercise bikes UK

Ultrasport F-Bike: £113.14 £79.99 at Amazon

With the collapsible design bringing the bike down to just 131x43.5x45cm, the Ultrasport is ideal for those who need to tuck it away after exercising. Hand pulse sensors are located on the bars to help you monitor the intensity of your workout. View Deal

YYFITT 2-in-1 Foldable Exercise Bike: £145.00 £116.00 at Amazon

This space-saving option can be adjusted between an upright and recumbent position and so is ideal for those who may have difficulty getting on and off the bike, and a large backrest also helps with comfort. View Deal

