WKU Football nabbed four new commits on Monday, including three for the Hilltoppers’ 2022 roster. The first commit of the day was defensive back Noah Lamothe from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He stands at six-foot-two and weighs in at 197 pounds. MaxPreps has ranked Lamothe as the 2,667rd best high school player in the nation and 33rd best in Kentucky.