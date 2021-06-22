What to Know About Ankylosing Spondylitis and COVID-19

What to Know About the Latest COVID-19 Variant and Other Coronavirus Mutations. Once again, some of the latest headlines about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are alarming: Another variant of the virus is now on the rise in the United States.“Although this is concerning, it’s not surprising – we’ve been watching for this and more or less expecting it,” explains microbiologist and pathologist Daniel Rhoads, MD. As scientists and public health experts work to better understand what impact these new variants will have on the course of the pandemic, here’s what we do and don’t know so far.