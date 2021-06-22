What to Know About Ankylosing Spondylitis and COVID-19
Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation primarily in the spine but can also affect other joints. People with ankylosing spondylitis are often prescribed immunosuppressive medications to manage their symptoms and reduce inflammation. Because this type of medication weakens the immune system response, people with ankylosing spondylitis who are taking these medications may be at an increased risk of acquiring infections, possibly including a coronavirus infection.