Tires Dumped in Perkiomen Creek

On 06/22/2021, the Bedminster Township Police Department responded to the report of tires dumped in the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek. The location is on the west side of Spruce Lane between Center School Road and Sweet Briar Road. It is believed to have occurred in the last two weeks. We are working with the PA Waterways Conservation Officer for Bucks County on this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the identity of the person(s) responsible and/or the vehicle(s) involved. Nearby residents who may have surveillance that would have captured the roadway and passing vehicles are asked to review their footage for any vehicles carrying a large amount of tires towards the area of the dumping location. Anyone with information can submit a tip via our Crimewatch portal or can contact the Bedminster Township Police via our dispatcher at 215-328-8515.