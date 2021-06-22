Cancel
Business

Taboola Signs Long Term Strategic Partnership with Sliide (IACA)

 17 days ago

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a long-term partnership with Sliide, a leading mobile platform that drives engagement and monetization for mobile carriers, OEMs and publishers, powering billions of user interactions.

TechnologyTroy Record

SportsGrid Taps Wildmoka to Optimize STS Video Content Production and Distribution

SportsGrid Taps Wildmoka to Optimize STS Video Content Production and Distribution

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming video network, has selected Wildmoka's Digital Media Factory to optimize SportsGrid's STS video content production and distribution network. Wildmoka's proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform streamlines the ingestion, creation, and editing workflow to distribute the content rapidly and efficiently across the STS digital publisher network. STS provides digital publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates sports betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS syndicates to publishers a minimum of 300 video assets per week and delivers over 600 written articles every month across its publisher network.
Businessaithority.com

Cisco Completes Acquisition of Socio Labs

Cisco Completes Acquisition of Socio Labs

Cisco announced the completion of the acquisition of privately-held, US-based Socio Labs, Inc. Socio is a modern event technology platform that manages the full lifecycle of multi-session, multi-track virtual, in-person and hybrid conferences – from registration to post-event analytics. By adding Socio Labs to its Webex portfolio, Cisco will provide...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted Susoft, strategic POS Partners in Norway. Susoft will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay's offerings available for its customers.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

Geneva, Switzerland "" July 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:...
Technologythecustomer.net

Oracle to power Medallia Experience Cloud

Oracle to power Medallia Experience Cloud

Voice of customer and employee platform vendor, Medallia, has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as the preferred cloud platform to underpin its Medallia Experience Cloud SaaS platform. Medallia said moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure would deliver performance improvements, decrease costs, improve ease of use and allow for expansion globally by providing...
Princeton, NJStamford Advocate

New open platform for virtual consultations taps on the "zoom" economy trend

New open platform for virtual consultations taps on the "zoom" economy trend

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Extech-Ideas announces the release of a first-of-a-kind marketplace for virtual consultations on the getFUNDA platform. The last few decades have completely revolutionized the way we obtain information - everything we want to know, no matter how big or small, we find online. Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten that it is us humans who put that information on the internet in the first place.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Xillio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Xillio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA membership accelerates collaboration among members and global reach of Xillio's migration and compliance solutions. HILVERSUM, The Netherlands and ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association...
Technologycisco.com

Cisco IoT – Cisco partners are accelerating customer digital transformations

Cisco IoT – Cisco partners are accelerating customer digital transformations

Real time decision making is critical to customer success. Customers that don't take the necessary steps to build next generation infrastructures and solutions will be stuck with the same basic applications – monitoring, reporting, and simple rules-based operations. They will be unable to transition to the data-driven economy, and at a later stage take part in the upcoming outcome economy.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals today announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion's investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to build long-term profitability (with digitization)

How to build long-term profitability (with digitization)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Figures from Canirac estimate that the restaurant sector will take seven years to recover, I am more optimistic, since this projection is based on...
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 has acquired Resello, a Microsoft CSP Indirect Partner that supports VARs and MSPs across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 388 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks "“ RYAH Group Inc. (CSE: RYAH) Enters Strategic Partnerships to Amplify Message Through Global Expansion

BioMedNewsBreaks "" RYAH Group Inc. (CSE: RYAH) Enters Strategic Partnerships to Amplify Message Through Global Expansion

RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH) today announced that it has entered into two public relations, investor relations and/or marketing arrangements. These include a service agreement with KCSA Strategic Communications, through RYAH Medtech Inc., under which KCSA will provide certain public relations and corporate communications services, as well as a service agreement with EastWest Asset Management LLC, an affiliate of CFN Media Group, through RYAH Medtech, under which EastWest will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to the company. "We continue to remain focused and disciplined in ensuring our clients, investors and our partners remain informed of our vision, mission and progress as we accelerate our growth strategy," said RYAH CEO Gregory Wagner. "These two additional partnerships will enable RYAH to amplify its messaging in achieving our goals of global expansion in both IoT hardware, software and data analytics services; and delivering significant value to our shareholders."
SoftwareInvestor's Business Daily

Three Long-Term Leaders Test Breakouts On Cybersecurity Partnership For Hybrid Era Of Work

Three Long-Term Leaders Test Breakouts On Cybersecurity Partnership For Hybrid Era Of Work

Last month, ServiceNow (NOW) announced new cybersecurity integrations with Microsoft (MSFT). The expanded partnership helps organizations stay protected and resilient as the hybrid era of work-from-home and in-office workspaces becomes more prevalent and permanent. As a leader in workflow automation software, cloud computing and cybersecurity are integral to ServiceNow and...
Businessbizwest.com

WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

BROOMFIELD — WaveLynx Technologies Corp., which develops access-control devices and credentials, has entered into a strategic partnership with Minnesota-based physical-security-as-a-service provider YourSix Inc. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Thinking long-term, law firms make strategic staffing shifts

Thinking long-term, law firms make strategic staffing shifts

(Reuters) - When the coronavirus first spread through United States last year, law firms scrambled to adjust to remote work and cut costs, including by laying off professional staff. Now, even as law firms begin to put the pandemic behind them and many return to the office, some are forging...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PingCAP Achieves ISO 27001 For TiDB Cloud

PingCAP Achieves ISO 27001 For TiDB Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider, announces today that the company has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for TiDB Cloud, the managed service of TiDB, a distributed SQL database. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), an ANAB-accredited certification body headquartered in London.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.

