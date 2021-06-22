Taboola Signs Long Term Strategic Partnership with Sliide (IACA)

RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH)Â today announced that it has entered into two public relations, investor relations and/or marketing arrangements. These include a service agreement with KCSA Strategic Communications, through RYAH Medtech Inc., under which KCSA will provide certain public relations and corporate communications services, as well as a service agreement with EastWest Asset Management LLC, an affiliate of CFN Media Group, through RYAH Medtech, under which EastWest will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to the company. "We continue to remain focused and disciplined in ensuring our clients, investors and our partners remain informed of our vision, mission and progress as we accelerate our growth strategy," said RYAH CEO Gregory Wagner. "These two additional partnerships will enable RYAH to amplify its messaging in achieving our goals of global expansion in both IoT hardware, software and data analytics services; and delivering significant value to our shareholders."