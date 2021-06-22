Genmab Announces that Janssen has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEXÂ® (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation, Including for the Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-c

Cancel
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Janssen received European approval for DARZALEXÂ® SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study.

