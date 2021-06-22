Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Says PERFORMACIDE Kills Virus Causing COVID-19 In Just 30 Seconds
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OdorStar Technology, LLC. a subsidiary of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI), announces it has received approval from The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its PERFORMACIDEÂ® brand of disinfectants (EPA Reg No. 87508-3) that include a 30-second kill claim for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.www.streetinsider.com