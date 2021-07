Following a fresh wave of regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrency mining operations in China, bitcoin saw a historic difficulty readjustment of nearly 28% last Saturday. The bitcoin network automatically adjusts the level of difficulty it takes to find a new block approximately every two weeks, or 2016 blocks, based on the amount of computing power on the network, so that new blocks are added on average every 10 minutes. In the near term, the remaining miners, especially those outside of China, stand to collect larger profits, however the market shows signs of stagnation.