Bitcoin (BTC) Cracks $30,000 to Hit 6-Month Low, Here Are Next Targets Lower

This series started as a way to consider the economic impact of the halvening and the balance between mining for the bitcoin subsidy versus processing transactions and data for profit as part of the act of being an honest node. But it has changed a little bit as we gain more perspective over time. Now, I like to think of this series as a challenge to reflect on where we have been and the progress of the bitcoin economy as a whole. Bitcoins, though issued by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, are emitted on a predictable schedule that cuts in half every 210,000 blocks, or roughly four years. While the countdown to zero emission is generations long, the point at which the network needs to become self-sustaining by generating large blocks full of fees will occur during the 2020’s. As network security makes its punctuated transition from the subsidy to standing on its own, we will discuss the history of the major eras of the protocol in a multi-part series with a focus on how block size and progress have always been intrinsically linked. Read Bitcoin History Part 1 and Part 2.