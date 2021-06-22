Cancel
Bitcoin (BTC) Cracks $30,000 to Hit 6-Month Low, Here Are Next Targets Lower

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bitcoin (BTC) price declined over 8% to $29,313, according to data provided by Coinbase, to hit the lowest point since the first week of January. The world's number one cryptocurrency plunged below the $30,000 critical level, which could result in further losses.

