Low rates to persist, drive quest for yield -Allianz Life CEO

 17 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. interest rates likely will stay relatively low with ample cash in the financial system for the foreseeable future, the head of Allianz Life said, despite Federal Reserve comments that sent stock prices tumbling last week. A gradual rate rise and slow withdrawal of excess liquidity would...

