Transmit Security Raises $543 Million at $2.2B Valuation in the Largest Series A Funding Round in Cybersecurity History

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Identity experience company Transmit Security said it secured $543 million in a Series A business funding round, taking the company's pre-money valuation to $2.2 billion, marking the largest Series A round in the history of cybersecurity companies.

www.streetinsider.com
