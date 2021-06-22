Transmit Security Raises $543 Million at $2.2B Valuation in the Largest Series A Funding Round in Cybersecurity History

The cultivated meat company has raised $105 million to help the firm achieve large scale global commercialization. Aleph Farms (Rehovot, Israel), a cultivated meat company that grows streaks from non-genetically modified animal cells, has completed a $105 million Series B funding round. The funding round was led by the Growth Fund of L Catterton, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm, and DisruptAD, one of the largest venture platforms in the Middle East. The Series B funding round also saw participation from Skyviews Life Science, and a consortium of leading global food and meat companies such as Thai Union, BRF, and CJ CheilJedang. Existing investors, including VisVires New Protein, Strauss Group, Cargill, Peregrine Ventures, and CPT Capital also participated.