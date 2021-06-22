Transmit Security Raises $543 Million at $2.2B Valuation in the Largest Series A Funding Round in Cybersecurity History
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Identity experience company Transmit Security said it secured $543 million in a Series A business funding round, taking the company's pre-money valuation to $2.2 billion, marking the largest Series A round in the history of cybersecurity companies.www.streetinsider.com