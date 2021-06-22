State sees rise in turkey violations

COVID-19 cases are rising again. "We're already starting to see places with low vaccination rates starting to have relatively big spikes from the Delta variant," Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN. This new strain of COVID-19 is more transmissible and thus more dangerous. "Those are the places where we're going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, unfortunately." He added grimly: "And any time you have large outbreaks, it does become a breeding ground for potentially more variants." Read on to see if your state was one of the ones he mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.