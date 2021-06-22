BCC Prospects Scout Day: Statistical Release

The Team Georgia Scout Day took place on June 15th at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, GA. The event featured over 50 prospects from the 2021-2026. Prospects participated in a pro-style workout. During batting practice, the Blast Motion sensors measures Swing and Impact Metrics across several categories. Swing metrics measure pre-impact...
A picture perfect evening in Cortland kicked off our first PBR-T of the summer with the Northeast National Qualifier (14U/15U). Let's take a look at some Day 1 action via our PBR Ground Forces. Michael Molinelli SS / 2B / Warwick, NY / 2025.
We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2021 Scout Day: Seacoast Pirates. This was a great opportunity for 2022-2024 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
The first session of this year’s Top Prospect Games Event took place on Tuesday, June 22 at Bowling Green Hot Rods Ballpark in Bowling Green. A total of 80 players split into four teams and two sessions participated in the event that included a showcase for position players followed by game play in front of the PBR Kentucky staff and a large number of college coaches in attendance.
PBR of North Carolina hosted its Team Carolina Prospect ID on June 23rd at Moor Park in Mooresville, NC. The event is used to select players to represent Team Carolina at the Future Games, Junior Future Games, Unsigned Senior Games, Academic Games, and other select events held in the Carolina’s. The event featured players from the 2022-2026 grad classes.
We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2021 Scout Day: Tri-County, South Windsor, NCL- American Legion. This was a great opportunity for 2022-2025 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
PBR covered the Scout Day for the talented BBA Titans earlier this month on June 1st at Broken Arrow High school. The event featured underclassmen players from both the 2023 and 2024 classes. The players listed below are only the players from the event that chose to upgrade to a PBR profile.
The expanded usage of data, and the importance of it in regards to player development and player assessment is a legitimate, undeniable tool used by high school, college, and professional teams across the country. Today we break down some of the data from our Stars Baseball Scout Day. See which players stood out in regards to Trackman data.
On Tuesday, July 6, multiple Prep Baseball Report scouting staffs collaborated to host the PBR ProCase - Midwest event at Triton College in River Grove, IL. This annual invite-only event serves as a kick off to identifying the top prospects in the 2022 draft class along with select 2021 prospects. With the MLB draft moving back into July, this will be one of the first events of the summer that will turn pro scouts' attention directly toward the 2022 class.
The third annual invite-only Underclass Games took place on June 9th at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, GA. The event featured over 110 uncommitted 2023-2025s. Prospects participated in a pro-style workout followed by simulated game play. Each pitcher in attendance had the entirety of their bullpen session tracked via a portable TrackMan unit. As always, we gathered loads of valuable information on players that will be viewable to scouts.
On Friday, July 2nd PBR Colorado hosted the Regis Jesuit Scout Day. This event gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the season. Today, we will be highlighting some of the top statistical performers from the event:. Max...
The expanded usage of data, and the importance of it in regards to player development and player assessment is a legitimate, undeniable tool used by high school, college, and professional teams across the country. Today we break down some of the data from recent Top Prospects Game East event. See which players stood out in regards to Trackman data.
The PBR at The Performance Lab event was held this Tuesday, July 6th in Mobile. This event hosted players ranging from the classes of 2022-2025. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors. The talent on hand was very impressive from both a positional player standpoint and the number of quality arms that took the mound for a bullpen session.
We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2021 Scout Day: Swansons Baseball/Crush Baseball. This was a great opportunity for 2022-2024 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
Over 60 players took part in this summer's Scout Day with Elite Baseball MD. Players in attendance represented multiple teams within the organization from the 2022-2024 graduating classes. Each player went through a pro-style workout and pitchers threw bullpens in front of our PBR Maryland scouting staff. Last week we highlighted a bunch of players through social media and today we compile all of that here in one spot for you convenience. Video and quick thoughts on each player were included in the posts.