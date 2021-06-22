Cancel
Gilead shares positive findings for potential COVID-19 treatment

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharma firm reports its Veklury (remdesivir) led to a reduction in mortality rate among hospitalized patients in three analyses of real-world data. Gilead Sciences has announced positive data from a trio of retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Veklury (remdesivir). Presented at the recent online World Microbe Forum event, the findings of the three analyses reportedly indicate patients receiving the treatment experienced significantly lower mortality risk, compared with matched controls.

