Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

UHCL professor explores mixed reaction about women in leadership

Posted by 
Jackson Cutler
Jackson Cutler
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7Qz6_0abtOtfM00
blog.uhcl.edu

HOUSTON, TXT —The University of Houston-Clear Lake conducted a Q&A with Amy Lucas, Associate Professor of Sociology, to explore the deep-seated biases against women in leadership positions.

The selection of Kamala Harris partly inspired the interview as then-presidential-candidate Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election. The choice was seen as a sign of the increasing diversity in the Democratic party.

Although research shows that the electoral impact of vice-presidential candidates is relatively limited, Harris’ nomination as the first woman of color evoked a strong but mixed reaction, according to Lucas, who also teaches in the university’s Women’s and Gender Studies program.

When asked about the main differences of perception between men and women in leadership, Lucas answered, “There is research that consistently shows that Americans have differing conceptions of what traits we associate with men and women.”

“Here, gender is still considered binary — that is, traditional male and female. We have structured and organized our lives accordingly, with men and women in those categories. Although that idea is shifting, and younger people are much less rigid, it’s still a societal norm and the basis of American culture, and it shapes the way people see the world and how they perceive people,” she added.

When asked about the negative reaction that Vice President Kamala Harris received, Lucas remarked, “The concept of intersectionality is very important, as it recognizes that someone’s identity is not due to one particular category or factor — she is a woman of color in a leadership role.

“Viral video clips of Kamala Harris have often been ones that demonstrate her intellect and her ability to think quickly on her feet, such as clips of her during debates or hearings in the Senate when she’s questioning a witness. She exudes strength and intelligence, which can make people uncomfortable, and it’s not the association we have with warm, caring women.

“There was more coverage and criticism, both on Twitter and in the news, over Vice President Harris’s Memorial Day-related tweet to ‘enjoy the long weekend’ while there was considerably less coverage of President’s Biden tweet that same weekend to ‘stay cool this weekend, folks.’”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Jackson Cutler

Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX
58
Followers
75
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uhcl#Women Of Color#Male And Female#Sociology#Uhcl#Blog Uhcl Edu Houston#Txt#Q A#The Democratic Party#Americans#Senate#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Gender equality makes democracy stronger, says Kamala Harris

PARIS (Reuters) - Women deprived of freedom of speech or the freedom to vote should fight for their rights and know that the United States stands beside them, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. Harris told the Generation Equality Forum at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron that gender equality was paramount to strengthening democracy.
Educationstpetecatalyst.com

Higher learning consortium to focus on Truth and Racial Healing

At a time when cultural and political upheavals in our country call for drastic changes, slowing down to focus on building a collective truth and healing racial division may not feel like the most immediate or intuitive path toward justice. But a new effort to establish a Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation center, spearheaded by a consortium of St. Pete higher education institutions including University of South Florida St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg College, Stetson University College of Law, and Eckerd College, aims to do precisely that.
Collegesstonybrook.edu

Undergrad Receives Funding to Support Research on Montauk Tribe

Grace Armann ‘23, the URECA researcher of the month for July, is a political science and history double major in the Honors College. She received URECA funding this summer to support her research under the supervision of Professor Paul Kelton, Gardiner Chair in American History, on a local legal history of the indigenous Montauk tribe, “The Loss of the South Shore: How the Montauk’s Land Was Stolen.”
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.
SocietyChesire Herald

Sampson: Standing Against Race-Focused Ideologies

Recently, I’ve been the subject of numerous hate-filled attacks because I dared to speak the truth about a dangerous, radical ideology promoted by progressive Democrats here in Connecticut and across the nation. This ideology is advanced under many different names: “white privilege,” “implicit bias,” “social justice,” "equity," and “critical race...
SocietyOak Ridger

Critical Race Theory is repackaged Marxism, white supremacy

Some observers have objected to a law the Tennessee General Assembly passed that disallowed indoctrinating Tennessee K-12 students with pro-Marxist curricula that teaches all white people are all inherently racist. Although this law never banned Critical Race Theory (CRT) by name, critics have asserted the law’s disallowed tenants amounted to such.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

American Scholars Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Rectenwald: ‘It’s Time to Claim Your Academic and Educational Independence’

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Dr. Michael Rectenwald to the newsmakers line who is the author of 11 books, including Thought Criminal and Google Archipelago to discuss his new venture as chief academic officer of americanscholars.com that provides pro-America education and a place for parents and educators to congregate in the battle against woke education indoctrination.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Only Thing Integrating America

Stephen Menendian, a researcher at UC Berkeley, has long worried that Americans don’t understand how pervasive housing segregation is. They couldn’t, he reasoned: Much of the research on it has failed to fully capture its scope. The dominant tool that scholars have used to assess the problem, known as the dissimilarity index, measures how racially mixed a given area is. According to the dissimilarity index alone, America is more integrated now than at any point in the 20th century. But the index, although useful, can understate the issue, missing neighborhoods that are intensely segregated within a larger, more diverse area.
Educationwpsu.org

Take Note: Karen Armstrong on Misconceptions about Social Justice Movements

“But what about me?” --that’s common pushback around movements that focus on the rights of specific marginalized populations like Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate. Karen Armstrong, director of Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity at Penn State Outreach and Online Education, talks with WPSU's Lindsey Whissel Fenton about why this type of activism elicits such strong reactions and the fallacy that supporting the rights of one group takes away from another.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Student Staff Resign After Duke Law School Faculty Try To Force Anti-Trans Article Into Journal

UPDATE: The Law School sent over comment from the Faculty Board provided below. Duke Law School Faculty have incited a turf war with the student staff at Law and Contemporary Problems, the school’s oldest law journal. At the heart of the dispute is the Faculty Board’s insistence that an upcoming “Sex in the Law” issue include an article by UK philosophy professor Kathleen Stock. As Stock has spent the last few years aggressively promoting herself as the professor willing to rubberstamp whatever anti-trans sentiment will get her a media interview, it’s not exactly a mystery how she intends to use the student journal as a vehicle.
Sciencebitterrootstar.com

Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is not just about learning history from a different perspective. It is part of a postmodernist project that rejects classical liberalism and has converted academia into a school for political activists. In their excellent book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity,...
SocietyMarietta Daily Journal

Q&A: Critical race theory in the classroom can teach that 'laws alone don't end racism'

The arguments against discussing the issues raised by critical race theory have been growing, including criticisms that the framework — which started in the 1970s with legal scholars looking at how systemic racism is revealed in this country's laws and history — is divisive, that it makes White people feel badly about themselves, or that it's anti-American and that it engages in revisionist history. Legislation banning the teaching and discussion of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also growing, drafted primarily by conservative lawmakers in a number of states.
SocietyPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: American must deal with the issue of racism — or where will the future take us?

Did you know at least 186 Black people were lynched in Kentucky between 1877 and 1934 and that it’s more likely the real number approaches 300?. That in Corbin, the site of my first newspaper job, a White mob forced nearly all of the town’s 200 Black residents to board a freight train that carted them off to Knoxville with a warning not to return after two men – thought to be Black – robbed and stabbed a local White man?
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Yale Blasted for Attack on Democracy

Garry Kasparov and Uriel Epshtein write at National Review about a troubling development at a prestigious Ivy League school. The trustees of Yale University have made it clear that they love democracy — as long as they don’t have to abide by it themselves. Democracy for thee; unaccountable governance for me. In the last couple weeks, the Yale Corporation has purged even the slightest hints of accountability from their “election system.”
Towson, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Towson Symposium: professors argue standard English is racialized as white

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Entitled, Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium, it was a virtual discussion by many educators that took place a few ago hosted by Towson University. One of the speakers was Dr. April Baker-Bell. The researcher and Associate Professor at the Michigan State University argued the idea of standard English among...