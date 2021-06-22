10 Brilliant Outdoor Breweries In London
Once considered an interest only of the grisly and bearded, craft beer is very much part of the norm now. IPAs have replaced Peronis in many pubs and, depending on your taste, might be a welcome thing. Either way, whether you’re sticking with a straight lager or want something more sour, London’s microbreweries are great places to drink. And we’ve got loads of them as well. So if the pub gardens are booked up, rammed, or not really your kind of place for a beer - try one of these brilliant breweries with indoor space, outdoor space, and plenty of beers on tap.www.theinfatuation.com