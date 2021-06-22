Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

10 Brilliant Outdoor Breweries In London

By Jake Missing
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once considered an interest only of the grisly and bearded, craft beer is very much part of the norm now. IPAs have replaced Peronis in many pubs and, depending on your taste, might be a welcome thing. Either way, whether you’re sticking with a straight lager or want something more sour, London’s microbreweries are great places to drink. And we’ve got loads of them as well. So if the pub gardens are booked up, rammed, or not really your kind of place for a beer - try one of these brilliant breweries with indoor space, outdoor space, and plenty of beers on tap.

www.theinfatuation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
444
Followers
3K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Pub#East London#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Bermondsey#Neapolitan#Kings Cross#Mexican#Instagram#Tottenham#Rock Leopard#Brick Brewery#Hackney Church Brew Co#Villages#Belgian#Ipa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cambridge, MAnerej.com

Lamplighter to bring brewery to Cambridge Crossing

Cambridge, MA According to Lamplighter Brewing Co. and DivcoWest, final plans are complete to open a new taproom and production space in the coming months, Lamplighter CX, at Cambridge Crossing (CX), the new 43-acre neighborhood at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston, and adjacent to the new Lechmere Station.
Ohio State614now.com

Downtown brewery to open sister brewery on Neil Avenue

Wolf’s Ridge, one of the largest craft beer makers by volume in the state of Ohio, is unveiling a brand-new sister brewery to open in September. Named Understory, the new concept will occupy the former Open Air School building at 2571 Neil Ave. It will also focus on its connection to the natural world; the site is mere feet from the Olentangy River and Trail.
Restaurantsdesiretoinspire.net

Sunday at a craft brewery

Looking forward to the end of pandemic life, when walking into a craft brewery to have a beer and hang out is a normal, acceptable activity. (Nothing is normal yet here in Ontario. I am 2 months overdue for a hair cut/colour as they can’t open yet, I have to wait 20 minutes in a line with one person ahead of us at an appliance store today to go buy a new stove because ours is dying a slow death, which was next to Ikea and I swear there were 200 people in line there, it’s raining all weekend so all of the restaurants are screwed and can only offer takeout since the are only allowed to have people on patios). Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Here are London's biggest outdoor drinking terraces

If there's anything good that's come out of the pandemic, it has to be all of the huge outdoors drinking spaces that have popped up across London. Some of them are absolutely ginormous – meaning that there's enough room for you to grab a pint with your whole friendship group, as well as your grandparents, arch enemies, and second cousins (while remaining within government guidelines, of course).
Rockbridge County, VAWDBJ7.com

Devils Backbone puts micro brewery inside Outpost brewery

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside the Devils Backbone Outpost, where much of the beers are brewed and canned for national distribution, there’s a new, smaller brewery. “It is a ten-hectoliter system,” said Libby Roether, Devils Backbone’s Brewery innovations supervisor, “and it is the innovation brewery inside of a larger brewery.”
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Molly’s Cafe

Restaurants can conjure all kinds of emotions in people. These emotions include (and are not limited to): ecstasy, despair, amazement, melancholy, confusion, fury, intrigue and, when Peking duck is on the menu, faint arousal. Molly’s Cafe is all about comfort though. It’s a space in Hoxton connected to the Museum of the Home where lots of other people - family people, hungover people, excited people, romantic people, solitary people, sultry people - are sitting and smiling and enjoying a rudely rich ice cream sandwich in total contentment. Making this happen is easier said than done, but Molly’s Cafe has made it feel effortless. Part of this is down to the fact it’s an all-day affair. As good for a bacon sandwich as it is for a mid-afternoon negroni, a gooey lunchtime onion and parmesan tart or a ham and comté croque for the kids. It feels canteen-like in the best possible way. A casual place for second, or seven hundredth, dates as much as it is for solo sandwich goers. It should be no surprise that it’s part of the Anchor & Hope family because like all their spots, inside or outside, you’re going to be very comfortable here.
Drinksmusicfestnews.com

Guavatron: Two Nights in a Beer Brewery

Florida’s jamtronic kings Guavatron rolled into Dunedin Brewery for a two-night stand June 25 & 26, much to the delight of packed houses both nights. After a superb run of shows in the West Palm Beach/Boca Raton area, at Fool’s Engagement and Orange Blossom Jamboree, and at a show with Brock Butler of Perpetual Groove, the quartet came ready to throw down, and they did precisely that.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The Sunset

Here in the Sunset, the buildings aren’t as tall as in other parts of San Francisco, everything feels a little more spaced out, and grey, misty days are all too common. The city’s massive neighborhood by the ocean is also home to a ton of great restaurants, from sandwich spots to noodle houses to excellent bakeries. While there are endless places to eat and drink in this part of town (did we mention this neighborhood is massive?), we rounded up 28 spots we love.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club

The proliferation of Detroit-style pizza shops in LA over the past year and a half has been pretty extraordinary. And as someone who fell in love with the style as an undergrad in Ann Arbor (Go Blue), I am thrilled. But as more places open up, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to know which ones are doing it right and which ones are just cashing in on the trend. Quarter Sheets is doing it right. The Glendale pop-up (pick-up is at the chef’s home) started last fall on Instagram and has slowly built a rabid follower-base that sells out the pizza within minutes every week. The focaccia-like crust is thick and crispy with inch-high edges that crackle and snap under each bite. The interior, on the other hand, is soft and pillowy, soaking up the sweet red sauce that’s striped across the top. I could say this is my favorite Detroit-style pizza in LA, but I don’t think that’s the whole picture. This is some of my favorite pizza, period. Follow @quartersheets for all the latest details and menu drops.
Drinksurbanmatter.com

Light and Delicious: 3 Amazing Californian Wines for an Outdoor Lunch

Summer is on its way and there’s so much to look forward to again! Last year it seemed, for many of us, to come and go without offering opportunities to enjoy many of the social occasions we love most – weddings, parties and outdoor lunches, enjoyed together with friends and family and made more special with a glass or two of delicious wine.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

5 Superb Set Lunches For Under £30

London has a tonne of options when it comes to excellent, good value food. But when it comes to excellent, good value food in a restaurant that feels, well, decidedly quite fancy - then things become a little more difficult. Enter: the set menu. Not the set menu of rejected pantry items, a lone prawn here experimentally paired with a leftover scoop of piccalilli there, but courses specially made, and thought about and most importantly, completely delicious. All for less than £30.
Public HealthPosted by
The Infatuation

14 Meal Kits To Order When You’re Isolating, Again

Just as you were getting used to making plans, going out, and, you know, talking to people and stuff, you’ve been traced as a contact of someone who tested positive. Now you’re self-isolating for a week and a half. Happy days. Fortunately DIY meal kits, 2020′s second best invention (sorry meal kits, vaccines pipped you to the post) are still going strong. So, before you fill your fridge with whatever’s on special at your supermarket delivery service of choice, consider these 16-hour briskets, fine dining extravaganzas, and other restaurant meal kits, all full of things that makes complex-sounding meals very easy.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Amiga Amore

Amigas Amores is an Italian/Mexican pop-up that’s been doing various stints around town for a while, but as of April this year, the husband-wife operation have planted permanent roots on York Blvd. in Highland Park. Right now, the experience happens in a discreet parking lot (you get directions once you RSVP) decorated with string lights, papel picado, and a front row seat of Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca’s cooking. The menu changes weekly, but you can generally expect dishes like pillow-y soft elote agnolotti, lobster black ink fettuccine topped with epazote breadcrumbs, and a calzone filled with perfectly-cooked pork carnitas and mozzarella and Oaxacan cheese. Oh, and a lot of wine. There are plans to open permanently in the adjacent building by fall, but in the meantime, make reservations now for one of the most delicious - and personalized - dining experiences in LA. They’re currently serving on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons for brunch.
Drinksvinepair.com

Toast the Golden Days of Summer With a Bubbly Glass of Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé

It’s the time of year when the days run long, the parties move outdoors, and life feels a little lighter. It’s also the season when true oenophiles often forgo heavier blends for varietals that are crisp and refreshing, as sparkling options often provide a perfect celebratory choice for rooftop dinner parties and impromptu backyard get-togethers. One of the most popular summer selections is an elegant, chilled bottle of Prosecco DOC, a legendary Italian sparkling wine that enhances charming conversation as effortlessly as it complements seasonal hors d’oeuvres. The world’s most popular sparkling wine is effervescent without being overpowering, animated by its storied history as the celebratory drink of emperors and culinary masters, from ancient Rome to modern day. Now, fans can also experiment with a new rosé-style bubbly, and what better time to explore a prized bottle than during the fourth annual National Prosecco Week? This year, from July 19- 25, every wine lover’s tastes will turn to all things effervescent.
DrinksVolume One

The Brewing Projekt Launches New Hard Seltzer That Is the 'Bomb'

Craft beer first came into existence as a response to growing demand for more grapefruit and citrus-flavored beverages, and now hard seltzers have snagged regional interest, as demand skyrockets for fruit-flavored alcoholic beverages. That’s what led The Brewing Projekt to launch their Bomb seltzers, which feature four flavors: Creamsicle, Piña...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Brewery opens in T. Falls

After almost five years, the long awaited Limberlost Brewing Company has opened its doors. Self-proclaimed as brewing the first commercial batch of beer in Thompson Falls since prohibition, the brewery officially opened on Saturday. Limberlost has three beers on tap, with many more on the way, according to owner Zach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy